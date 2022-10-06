Greenville opens social districts

People can now enjoy the glory of fall with a late-day stroll through Greenville’s central business area, a cocktail or cup of beer in hand.

Starting at 5 p.m. today the City of Greenville will open the Uptown and Dickinson Avenue Social Districts, locations where people can drink beer, wine and cocktails while walking in designated areas.

The Uptown Social District is located between Reade and Washington streets, covering an area between Third and Fifth Street, and an area between Evans and Reade Circle/Reade Street.

The Dickinson Avenue Social District begins at the intersection of Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue. It encompasses portions of Pitt, West Eighth, Clark and West Ninth streets immediately off Dickinson.

Both districts will operate 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Greenville City Council unanimously voted to create the districts in August with the goal of promoting business activity in the two areas. Social districts allow people to buy drinks from licensed businesses and carry and drink them while walking on sidewalks or into businesses without ABC permits that are program participants, according to the city.

“I strongly support the creation of social districts,” said Jim Blount, chairman of Uptown Greenville, an organization that promotes businesses and development in the city’s central business district. “We feel it allows our downtown to create more engaging events while creating more foot traffic. Our goal obviously is to increase foot traffic in our downtown area.”

The two social districts operate independently and alcoholic drinks cannot be taken from one district to the other, according to the city’s rules.

Alcoholic drinks can’t be possessed or consumed on property owned, occupied or controlled by the city, including parking lots and the Fourth Street Parking garage, unless the city has designated it an eligible space under that law.

Businesses that want to participate must submit a form stating whether they will opt into program. The form is available on the city’s website at greenvillenc.gov/business/social-districts. Participating businesses must display a sign indicating their participation. The signs also are available on the website.

As of Wednesday, seven bars/restaurants had signed up to sell take-out alcohol in the districts, said Brock Letchworth, the city’s communications manager. The participants include Mpourium, Pitt Street Brewing, Side Bar and Dickinson Avenue Public House, which are located in the Dickinson Avenue District, and Chico’s, Uptown Brewing and 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom, which are located in the Uptown District.

Two locations that don’t have ABC permits, Emerge Gallery and Art Center and the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, have signed up to allow alcoholic drinks on their property, Letchworth said.

The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is typically closed during the social district hours so there won’t be people with drinks walking around during museum activities, said Emily Jarvis, executive director.

“We do have a really nice patio area right here on the corner, and we wanted to give people an opportunity during that timeframe to walk over and enjoy the outdoor area in front of the museum,” Jarvis said. “It just gives another area for people to socialize and it’s a great space, why not open it up for people to use it.”

The museum may hold adult-focused events in the future and allow people to bring in their drinks, she said.

“Emerge is excited to support the economic growth of our center city through cultural and social activities by being a participant in the social district,” said Holly Garriot, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.

People who don’t follow the rules when they leave participating businesses, “will be addressed the same way they are during hours in which the social district is not active,” Letchworth said.

“We anticipate primarily playing an educational role as patrons and businesses adjust to the changes,” said Kristen Hunter, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman. N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents also will be patrolling the area.

“Businesses that allow alcohol to leave their establishment if they have not registered to participate in the social district could face the same ALE consequences as they would if allowing alcohol to leave during any other time,” Letchworth said.