Sept. 6 Bless Your Heart

Wake up Greenville! The N.C. Department of Transportation has started “Operation Crash Reduction” to crack down on speeders in the state. Does information like this even reach our city government or do they just ignore it? I think we all know the answer. Give us candidates in the next election that care about quality of life issues. Drain the swamp.

BYH. If you have bought a one-day shower or a completely new bathroom for 50 percent off with no interest for four years and no charge for installation, what you need is a good lawyer — but not the one who stands on top of the truck. Go for the top, like Judge Judy. All I have to say, “it’s all BS.”

BYH to the progressive candidate’s latest campaign ad. The only two professions I trust less than a politician are lawyers and judges. Most all these folks are in it for their own financial gain. Says a lot for a candidate who continues to run false claims about her opponent. I guess it is fair game to say things about the activities of your family even though you are not involved. Never trust a politician.

BYH Republican platform for calling for a sunset review of Social Security and Medicare. That means ending them. And don’t forget about the tax increase on everyone, no matter your income.

To all the lying politicians saying Biden is hiring 87,000 armed IRS agents. Pure scare tactics. The IRS has a total workforce of 83,000 with 52,000 projected to retire in next six years. Of that, only 2,100 are armed agents who work criminal cases. New budget is for three years and is for computers and replacements. IRS was able to answer 12 percent of assistance calls last year due to understaffing. Ted Budd and others know this.

John F. Kennedy would turn over in his grave if he could see how crazy the Democratic Party has become.

To the one saying women are like livestock because they can’t kill their babies: Are you saying livestock should kill their offspring? When left alone, human fetuses eventually become adults. BYH, do you want to kill them next?

BYH, vote like our democracy depends on it. Because it does.

Bless my heart, I’m thinking of running for office so that the opposition research can expose every nook and cranny of my life. I have blank spots I am curious to remember.

BYH to the hard-working underpaid teachers out there that have to teach class, do extensive out-of-class training and have to stay after hours for curriculum nights, only have to come home and help their own kids do homework. Do better Pitt County.

For the umpteenth time, refugees coming into the United States and turning themselves in to seek asylum are not illegal aliens!

