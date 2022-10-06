Degreed Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s “Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022”

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Everest Group has positioned Degreed as a Leader in Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) Products, in its PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The Leader position recognizes a provider’s ability to successfully deliver LXP technology. Degreed, in particular, scored highly in Market Impact, which assesses market adoption by clients and year-on-year growth, the diversity of the client base, and the value delivered to clients based on their feedback.

The PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. The PEAK Matrix assessment process also includes provider customer reference interviews – a critical step which some other research processes exclude. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

Venkat Subramaniam, RVP APAC at Degreed, said “Degreed has invested significantly in creating an employee-first approach in corporate learning, that has led to over 9 million learners engaging regularly with our open learning platform to get ready for whatever comes next. We are delighted that the team’s hard work and vision has been recognized through the PEAK Matrix’s unbiased and rigorous evaluation, positioning Degreed as a Leader.

“Degreed was founded with a vision to jailbreak the degree and enable lifelong learning. Its future trajectory is guided by this North Star, to connect learning, skill building and insights so organizations can adapt faster.”

About Degreed

Degreed is the learning platform relied on by millions of employees from hundreds of global companies to build skills for today and tomorrow. We bring self-directed and deep skilling together with required training so organizations can continuously meet company goals and evolve quickly as your business demands. With Degreed, organizations drive agile talent with better insights and skill data, and employees own their upward mobility through learning experiences personalized to their expertise and interests. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

