High School Soccer: Greene Central shuts out North Pitt

SNOW HILL — Greene Central continued its dominance of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference with a 7-0 victory over North Pitt in boys’ soccer action Wednesday night.

With the win, the Rams pushed their conference winning streak to 19. as they are 7-0 in EPC play this fall after going a perfect 12-0 last season.

Wednesday’s contest saw the hosts dominate the possession for a large portion of the 80 minutes, netting three goals in the opening half before adding four more after the break.

The first several minutes of the game saw Greene Central (13-3) produce a few prime scoring opportunities, as it eventually broke through in the seventh minute.

On the Rams’ third scoring chance, Ariel Nunez made a run down the right side before sending a cross into the middle of the box.

The aerial cross deflected off a Panther defender toward Enrique Lopez, who used a bicycle kick to find the back of the net and give Greene Central a 1-0 lead 6:06 into the game.

Six minutes later, the Rams doubled their lead, as Adrian Acevedo took in a pass from Miguel Zavala and drove a shot from well outside the box into the upper-90 to make it a 2-0 game at the 27:45 mark of the opening half.

With just more than nine minutes to play in the first half, Greene Central tallied its third goal of the game.

This time, Nunez sent a long ball downfield into the box, as Ezequiel Roman chased it down. Roman then delivered a low cross into the center of the box just outside the 6-yard box, finding Zavala, who deposited it into the back of the net to push the lead to three.

In the final minutes of the first half, the Rams nearly pushed the lead to 4-0 when Nunez’s cross led to a Uriel Martinez header on goal. North Pitt goalkeeper Jason Ramirez leapt to tip the shot over the bar and keep his team within three heading into halftime.

After the Panthers had a pair of chances early in the second half but were unable to cut into the lead, Greene Central added to its lead.

Lopez netted his second goal of the game, using a well-struck shot to beat Ramirez off an assist from Flabio Rubio.

In the 51st minute, a set piece led to the Rams’ fifth tally of the night, as a corner kick deflected to Nunez, who sent a shot into the net to become the fourth goalscorer in the game.

On Greene Central’s next tally, it was Nunez providing his second assist of the game, as he found Rubio with a low cross and the senior’s shot deflected off a Panther defender and into the net.

Jesus Borja scored the game’s final goal, chasing down a long ball up the middle before getting around a charging Ramirez, leading to a tap-in goal to bring the final score to 7-0.

Both squads return to the pitch Monday, as Greene Central makes a trip to SouthWest Edgecombe and North Pitt (8-4-2) visits East Carteret.

Football

John Paul II at Faith ChristianComing off a bye week, the Saints will look to keep their undefeated season alive when they make a trip to Rocky Mount tonight to face Faith Christian.

The Patriots started their season 4-0 but come into the matchup on a two-game losing skid.

Rion Roseborough (1,023 yards, 17 TDs) will look to continue his dominant season on the ground for John Paul II (6-0), while Faith Christian’s offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Caden Hamlett.

The junior has thrown for 568 yards and eight scores, while also racking up 327 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Volleyball J.H. Rose 3, D.H. Conley 0

For the second time this fall, the Rampants swept crosstown foe D.H. Conley, this time winning 25-18, 25-9, 25-19 on the road Tuesday.

J.H. Rose moved to 19-1 with the win, as well as a perfect 10-0 in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play, and it has now won 13 consecutive matches, all via sweeps.

Leading the way for Conley in the match was the duo of Kylah Silver and Britni Silver with eight kills apiece, while Britni Silver added six blocks.

Mallie Blizzard led the Vikings’ offense with 21 assists along with four digs, as Carson Corey finished with seven digs.

Both teams are back in action Thursday on the road, as the Rampants travel to New Bern to take on the Bears, and D.H. Conley (9-6, 5-2 BCC) visits Jacksonville.

Tennis New Bern 6, J.H. Rose 3

J.H. Rose suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of visiting New Bern in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference tennis match Tuesday.

The Rampants secured two singles wins and took just one of three doubles matches, while a pair of tiebreakers decided the match.

New Bern won both tiebreakers, one in singles action and another in doubles to determine the match.

In the No. 3 singles match, Rose’s Cecilia Batton faced Kathryn George, and it was George coming away with a narrow 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win.

Another tiebreaker in the top doubles match saw the Rampant duo of Edie Yount and Virginia Blount suffer a hard-fought 9-8 (7-4) loss at the hands of Lina Lavigne and Madison Messer.

J.H. Rose (8-3) picked up its first win of the match at No. 2 singles, as Dabney Osborne defeated Sarah Jane Underhill 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 6 singles, Katie Satterfield came away with a win for the Rampants, defeating Helen Underhill 6-2, 6-3.

The lone doubles win for Rose came in the No. 2 match, as Osborne and Batton teamed up to defeat Sarah Underhill and Lewis by a score of 8-1.

J.H. Rose has a week off before returning to the court Tuesday at Havelock.

JV Volleyball

D.H. Conley 2, J.H. Rose 0

The Vikings JV squad opened Tuesday night’s action with a 25-18, 25-22 sweep of visiting J.H. Rose.

Conley (10-3) was paced by Sydney Carden with six kills, while Riley McGalliard, Olivia Jones and Taylor Askew all added four kills apiece.

McGalliard also added 11 assists and three digs, and Jones led the way with a trio of blocks.