ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Long-Distance Lovebirds Renew Sweet Memories in Hong Kong

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0e1j_0iO5XiKq00

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Long-distance lovebirds around the world found the pandemic emotionally difficult as travel restrictions across the world made it impossible for them to see their loved ones. However, Shan and Teh, a couple who have been apart since the beginning of the pandemic, have found solace from each other’s embrace and renewed their sweet memories in Hong Kong.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005958/en/

Shan and Teh enjoyed the beautiful sunset on the promenade on their trip to Hong Kong. (Photo: Business Wire)

Living in Guangzhou, Mainland China and Malaysia respectively, Shan and Teh stayed strong with their relationship despite travel restrictions. After over two years of separation, the couple decided to meet in Hong Kong in early October for some authentic local delicacy and creating new memories with the city’s great outdoors. They were even more rejoiced when they learned that they no longer had to undergo mandatory quarantine in hotels days before they visited Hong Kong. As they arrived in Hong Kong, the lovebirds turned to the online visitor services provided by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) for local suggestions for their long-awaited reunion.

As passionate foodies and active outdoor enthusiasts, Shan and Teh appreciated the helpful suggestions from HKTB’s “Hong Kong Travel Buddy” on scenic hiking trails and outdoor activities. They took the advice and went to Sai Kung for a kayaking trip and some new outdoor experiences. The Hong Kong Travel Buddy also helped contact the kayak operator for the couple’s exciting kayaking trip in Sai Kung, as well as recommended to them a local bakery renowned for pineapple buns, making unforgettable memories on their romantic getaway in Hong Kong.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005958/en/

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr Cameron Tong

Email:cameron.tong@hktb.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT VACATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS

SOURCE: Hong Kong Tourism Board

PUB: 10/06/2022 03:29 AM/DISC: 10/06/2022 03:29 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said. Fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan’s flag flew overhead while the band from Taipei’s First Girls’ High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Dedrone Launches Low Collateral Counter-Drone Jammer for Urban Environments

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced the launch of its next-generation handheld mitigation system, DedroneDefender. Completing Dedrone’s end-to-end counter-drone solution, DedroneDefender reimagines mitigation technology by delivering a sleek, connected gun for targeted precision Radio Frequency (RF) jamming. Given its small, lightweight form factor and ease of use, DedroneDefender is the ideal counter-drone mitigation solution for civilian, state and local law enforcement in urban environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005258/en/ The DedroneDefender counter-drone jammer for urban environments, available now. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Nexeo Plastics Signs Agreement With Roehm America to Distribute Additional PMMA Materials in Mexico

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announced it will begin carrying and distributing Roehm’s ACRYLITE ®, ACRYMID ®, and non-medical CYREX ® and XT ® polymers in Mexico. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005792/en/ Nexeo Plastics’ extensive distribution network shortens order to delivery times. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Distance#Hktb
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy