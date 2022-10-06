ECU football: Pirates' offense has tall task against Tulane's defense

East Carolina and quarterback Holton Ahlers turned in the Pirates’ best passing performance of the season in last week’s in over South Florida.

The passing game that produced six touchdowns and 465 yards through the air against the Bulls will face its toughest challenge this season when ECU travels to Tulane on Saturday. The Green Wave boast the best passing defense in the country, allowing an average of 123.6 yards per game.

The next closest team is Utah at 132.8 yards per game.

“Last year, injuries had really put them in a bad situation and they didn’t have a great year defensively, statistically or realistically either,” ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “But that ain’t the truth, there’s nothing true about that this year.”

Tulane (4-1, 1-0 AAC) is 10th in overall defense while allowing 259.6 total yards per game. The Green Wave allowed a total of 20 points through the first three games of the season and haven’t allowed more than 27 points in a game.

They are coming off an overtime win at Houston to open their conference slate.

After feasting on a USF defense that played a lot of man coverage, the Pirates will have to figure out a way to crack the Green Wave’s zone defense that has produced six sacks and confused opposing quarterbacks into throwing four interceptions.

Ahlers will have to make quick decisions with the ball and trust his reads. He will have a different challenge this week in diagnosing what he’s seeing pre- and post-snap.

“Last week, they came up and pressed us and it makes it easy, really, it makes it easy as a play-caller and it makes it easy for the quarterback,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s not much of a decision, right? I got this guy one-on-one, throw it and he beats him, I make a good throw and we win. I don’t make a good throw we don’t win on that play.

“With these exotic zone coverages, you might be catching the ball and they’re changing coverages in the middle of the play and you’re looking left, looking right, and if you’re not careful you will be sacked before you get rid of it.”

On defense, ECU is preparing as if Tulane starting quarterback Michael Pratt will play. Pratt didn’t play in the Green Wave’s win at Houston last week due to an injury, but the Pirates are expecting the dual-threat quarterback to return.

Pratt has rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown and has passed for 905 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Tyjae Spears is the team’s leading rusher and receiver and is always a threat to catch passes out of the backfield.

“He is a special talent, special arm talent, and makes really good decisions,” ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said of Pratt. “He can throw it down the field and make any throw on the field he wants. They beat Kansas State this year with him. Beyond that, not just his arm talent, he’s a tough kid they can run the football with.”

Harrell noted that the ECU defense played well in the first half against USF, most notably getting off the field in third-down situations and forcing a fumble in the red zone. But the Bulls were able to move the ball in the second half with several chunk plays.

He hopes to cut down on allowing those type of plays against Tulane as the Green Wave have a number of playmakers who can churn out those explosive plays. Pratt has a 72-yard passing touchdown, five receivers have caught passes for at least 30 yards, while Spears has a 34-yard run this season.

“Just make sure we’re doing a better job of having eyes on the quarterback and getting it on the ground and getting off the field,” Harrell said. “So we have to take advantage of that and get off the field and get the ball back to our offense.”