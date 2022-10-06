Russell Reeves and his partner, Ray Novicki of Southern Pines, tied for ninth place in the 11th Carolinas Super Senior Four-Ball tournament at Walnut Creek Country Club in Goldsboro last week.

They shot a 139 in the 70-plus flight.

Brook Valley

Brook Valley held its final Ladies Nine and Wine last week. They played a “Casino Scramble” in which after each hole a team would roll the dice to see how many strokes they would take off their score. Odd totals would remove one stroke and even totals would take off two strokes. A seven would give them a hole-in-one for the hole.

The team of Karen Pickles, Leah Price and Elizabeth Weber captured first place with a score of 11.

The men also played their final Men’s Night for the season, a par three “Golf Shop Revenge Scramble.” In this, the golf staff picked the tee boxes for each hole with such locations as behind a tree, on slopes and other tricky locations.

First place, with a 21, went to Will Brinson, Rob Burleson, Mark Sterling and Tommy Karosos. Second, with a 22, were Austin Wood, Richard Wilson, Ross Ringler and Pavel Plastinin. Third, with a 24 and after a scorecard playoff, were Wade Stanley, Steve Wilson and Mike Cox.

Greenville

Greenville Country Club’s Men’s Night last week was a three-person alternate-shot event.

Chris Lang, Joey Cuellar and Parker Helms took first place. Second went to Stephen McDonald, Bob Shaw and Daniel Miller. There was a tie for third. The team of Chris Holcomb, Rob McCormick and Dave Carnevale tied with Justin Behr, Todd Nifong and Bryan Gerber.

The Ladies’ Wine and Nine will be held on Wednesday with a four-person par 3 super-ball. Those wishing to play should contact the pro shop to sign up.

Greenville will play host to several outside events during the month.

On Friday, the Scales-Aldridge-Garner tournament will be played. The course will be closed all day for this event.

Then, on Sunday, the ECU Pirate Invitational will have a practice round. There will be member times available.

The first two rounds of the Invitational will be held on Monday. The course will be closed to all other play. The final round will be on Tuesday and the course will be open once the round is completed.

Ironwood

Ironwood held a pair of Ladies Play Days recently.

On Sept. 22, low gross honors went to Dianne Delaney, while Maria Perry finished in second place. Leslie Bailey, Maryanne Kram and Janie Rouse tied for low net.

Perry took low putts with 15, Delaney and Kram tied for second with 16 and Bailey was third with 21.

Georgia White took first gross on Sept. 29. Delaney, Debbie Pruitt and Belle Prusinowsk tied for second and Rouse took third.

Pruitt won low putts with 12. Prusinowski was second with 14 and White finished third with 17.

Pruitt holed a birdie shot on the ninth hole and White picked up one on the eighth hole.

Pruitt made chip-ins on both hole one and nine.

