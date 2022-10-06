PREP SPOTLIGHT: Greene Central's Kristen Colie

Kristen Colie is a senior on the Greene Central High School tennis team and recently committed to Pfeiffer University.

Colie is one of just two seniors on the Rams’ roster this fall, as she has helped lead the team to a 15-3-1 record, as the team closes in on its NCHSAA record-breaking 29th consecutive regular season conference title.

She spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a win over Farmville Central Tuesday about her commitment, her background in the sport and what it means to be a part of a historic program.

Q: What does it mean to you to commit to Pfeiffer?

A: It’s a dream come true for sure. I’ve dreamed about it for the longest time, so the fact that it’s actually happening is unbelievable and I’m so excited.

Q: Why did you choose Pfeiffer?

A: I like the team chemistry they have and coach (Justin) Fainter is an amazing coach. I’m already excited to play with them. I’ve already met them all, so I’m just really excited.

Q: What does it mean to be a part of this record-breaking team?

A: I’m really glad I was able to keep it going. It means a lot to keep the legacy running.

Q: What was working for you in today’s matches?

A: Up at the net during doubles was good, cross-court volleys were good and my cross-court forehand was good, which is my favorite shot.

Q: Why is that your favorite shot?

A: I just like the angle that it gives. My forehand is better than my backhand.

Q: How long have you been playing tennis?

A: The first time I went out to the court, the net was taller than me, but competitively since I was 10 years old.

Q: Why did you get into the sport?

A: My whole family plays, so I was raised at the courts and I just loved it from an early age.

Q: Do you play any other sports, or just focus on tennis?

A: Just tennis.

Q: What is your favorite thing about the sport?

A: I like how you can be an individual, but also with the team at the same time.

Q: What is the hardest aspect of the sport?

A: Sometimes with doubles, working together as a team, learning how to complement each other on the court.

Q: What advice would you offer to younger tennis players?

A: Don’t give up. There’s good and bad days as with any sport, but keep a short mindset, play point by point and keep your head up.

Q: Who has most influenced you as the player you are today?

A: My dad. He coaches me a lot through it because he also plays. After every match we always talk about the things I could’ve done differently.