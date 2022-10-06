Read full article on original website
Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China’s Horizon Robotics – reports
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday. Reuters reported earlier that VW planned a significant investment in a joint venture in the country for software production. Volkswagen...
Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai
DUBAI (Reuters) – A “flying car” built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL)...
China’s ‘liberal’ Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG (Reuters) – When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China’s next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong,...
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life in partnership deal
(Reuters) – Life insurer Resolution Life said on Wednesday it had raised $500 million from Blackstone Inc, while also signing a partnership deal with the asset manager. Blackstone will manage some of Resolution’s investments in areas like private credit and real estate under terms of the agreement, the insurance group said.
Factbox-From property to bonds, four financial flashpoints for the euro zone
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – While a financial storm gathers nearby, the euro zone has so far been comparatively unscathed. The club of 19 countries that share the euro has not seen a flare-up in financial stress even as UK pension funds gasp for air and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse comes under market pressure.
After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – Once seen as a sure bet for elevation to China’s elite Politburo Standing Committee or even as the country’s next premier, Li Qiang’s glide path to the upcoming Communist Party Congress was buffeted by Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown. As the top...
Long picked for promotion, Xi loyalist Chen may get his chance
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chen Miner, a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping long seen as destined for a top leadership spot, is considered to be a strong contender for promotion during the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party. Chen, party boss of the southwestern metropolis of...
Thai headline inflation to remain high through 2022 – central bank minutes
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and noted that headline inflation was set to remain high through 2022, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday. On Sept. 28, the committee unanimously voted to raise its key interest rate for a...
Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership
BEIJING (Reuters) – From humble roots as the son of farmers in central Hubei province, Hu Chunhua has worked his way into China’s ruling elite and is considered a top contender to become the next premier as the ruling Communist Party reshuffles its leadership. Since becoming the youngest...
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat – French media
PARIS (Reuters) – A strike at TotalEnergies’ French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union. Strikers also reconducted the movement...
Japan manufacturers’ mood sours again, higher costs dim outlook – Reuters Tankan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Business confidence among big Japanese manufacturers fell for a second straight month to hit its lowest in five months, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Wednesday, in another sign global inflation and a weak yen were taking a toll on the trade-reliant economy. The monthly poll,...
Ding Xuexiang: from Shanghai party cadre to Xi gatekeeper
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – When Xi Jinping left China for the first time in more than two years to visit Central Asia last month, his entourage included a familiar face from domestic trips. Alongside China’s top diplomats was Ding Xuexiang, who has risen from Communist Party cadre in Shanghai to...
Britain warns of tighter rules for crisis-hit LDI funds
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial regulators will work together to tighten rules for pension funds which use derivatives to insure themselves against big moves in bond markets, drawing on lessons from past crises, the Bank of England said on Wednesday. The BoE said it would work with the...
Marketmind: What a fine mess
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Sometimes it’s better to say nothing at all. On Tuesday, investors were breathing a sigh of relief, even though the IMF cut its global growth outlook, warned that “the worst is yet to come” and highlighted significant risks to global financial stability.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies. Software is increasingly crucial in modern vehicles and a growing source of revenue, with carmakers expanding research...
UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economy shrank by 0.3% in August from July, hit by weakness in manufacturing and by maintenance work which slowed the oil and gas sector, official data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to zero growth in August. “The economy shrank in August...
U.S. corporate bond ETFs plunge in global debt market rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some U.S. corporate bond indicators have hit or are approaching new lows this week as a rout in the UK bond market and U.S. inflation worries slammed global debt valuations. BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF – a major exchange-traded fund tracking...
Column-Central banks still U.S. bond buyers – but FX campaigns may jar: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – An apparent rundown of global foreign exchange reserves this year is just a mirage related to U.S. dollar strength – but the real thing may yet materialize and pack another punch for the ailing U.S. bond market. The narrative around a reserves rundown has...
UK finance minister says growth plan will address challenges as economy shrinks
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that the government’s growth plan will address the challenges faced by the country after the latest data showed the economy had shrunk. “Our Growth Plan will address the challenges that we face with ambitious supply-side reforms...
Darktrace sticks to guidance, wary of FX headwinds
LONDON (Reuters) – British cybersecurity company Darktrace said it was maintaining its 2023 guidance but warned that foreign exchange headwinds could weigh on it during the period. U.S. technology investor Thoma Bravo pulled out of its pursuit of Darktrace in September. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
