Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) – A “flying car” built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL)...
China’s ‘liberal’ Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms

HONG KONG (Reuters) – When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China’s next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong,...
Blackstone invests $500 million in Resolution Life in partnership deal

(Reuters) – Life insurer Resolution Life said on Wednesday it had raised $500 million from Blackstone Inc, while also signing a partnership deal with the asset manager. Blackstone will manage some of Resolution’s investments in areas like private credit and real estate under terms of the agreement, the insurance group said.
Factbox-From property to bonds, four financial flashpoints for the euro zone

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – While a financial storm gathers nearby, the euro zone has so far been comparatively unscathed. The club of 19 countries that share the euro has not seen a flare-up in financial stress even as UK pension funds gasp for air and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse comes under market pressure.
After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress

BEIJING (Reuters) – Once seen as a sure bet for elevation to China’s elite Politburo Standing Committee or even as the country’s next premier, Li Qiang’s glide path to the upcoming Communist Party Congress was buffeted by Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown. As the top...
Long picked for promotion, Xi loyalist Chen may get his chance

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chen Miner, a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping long seen as destined for a top leadership spot, is considered to be a strong contender for promotion during the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party. Chen, party boss of the southwestern metropolis of...
Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership

BEIJING (Reuters) – From humble roots as the son of farmers in central Hubei province, Hu Chunhua has worked his way into China’s ruling elite and is considered a top contender to become the next premier as the ruling Communist Party reshuffles its leadership. Since becoming the youngest...
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat – French media

PARIS (Reuters) – A strike at TotalEnergies’ French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union. Strikers also reconducted the movement...
Ding Xuexiang: from Shanghai party cadre to Xi gatekeeper

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – When Xi Jinping left China for the first time in more than two years to visit Central Asia last month, his entourage included a familiar face from domestic trips. Alongside China’s top diplomats was Ding Xuexiang, who has risen from Communist Party cadre in Shanghai to...
Britain warns of tighter rules for crisis-hit LDI funds

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial regulators will work together to tighten rules for pension funds which use derivatives to insure themselves against big moves in bond markets, drawing on lessons from past crises, the Bank of England said on Wednesday. The BoE said it would work with the...
Marketmind: What a fine mess

(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Sometimes it’s better to say nothing at all. On Tuesday, investors were breathing a sigh of relief, even though the IMF cut its global growth outlook, warned that “the worst is yet to come” and highlighted significant risks to global financial stability.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy

MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies. Software is increasingly crucial in modern vehicles and a growing source of revenue, with carmakers expanding research...
UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economy shrank by 0.3% in August from July, hit by weakness in manufacturing and by maintenance work which slowed the oil and gas sector, official data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to zero growth in August. “The economy shrank in August...
U.S. corporate bond ETFs plunge in global debt market rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some U.S. corporate bond indicators have hit or are approaching new lows this week as a rout in the UK bond market and U.S. inflation worries slammed global debt valuations. BlackRock’s iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF – a major exchange-traded fund tracking...
UK finance minister says growth plan will address challenges as economy shrinks

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that the government’s growth plan will address the challenges faced by the country after the latest data showed the economy had shrunk. “Our Growth Plan will address the challenges that we face with ambitious supply-side reforms...
Darktrace sticks to guidance, wary of FX headwinds

LONDON (Reuters) – British cybersecurity company Darktrace said it was maintaining its 2023 guidance but warned that foreign exchange headwinds could weigh on it during the period. U.S. technology investor Thoma Bravo pulled out of its pursuit of Darktrace in September. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
