China property, Russia drive emerging market Q3 corporate defaults – JPMorgan
LONDON (Reuters) – Defaults among emerging market companies continued to pile up in the third quarter due to troubles in Russia as well as China’s property sector, with the volume of bonds trading at distressed levels close to record highs, JPMorgan said on Tuesday. The year-to-date default rate...
Boeing orders, deliveries rise in September
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co said Tuesday deliveries rose in September to 51 airplanes, while orders rose by 90 as the planemaker continues to see strong demand for new aircraft. Boeing deliveries last month tied its 51 deliveries in June, when it exceeded the 50-plane threshold for the first...
Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China’s Horizon Robotics – reports
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday. Reuters reported earlier that VW planned a significant investment in a joint venture in the country for software production. Volkswagen...
Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai
DUBAI (Reuters) – A “flying car” built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching the electric aircraft on international markets. The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL)...
Darktrace sticks to guidance, wary of FX headwinds
LONDON (Reuters) – British cybersecurity company Darktrace said it was maintaining its 2023 guidance but warned that foreign exchange headwinds could weigh on it during the period. U.S. technology investor Thoma Bravo pulled out of its pursuit of Darktrace in September. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
Airbus ‘turns page’ on Brexit but presses UK on helicopters, space
LONDON (Reuters) -The head of planemaker Airbus “turned the page” on the planemker’s past opposition to Brexit and pledged to keep wings production in Britain, but said the European aerospace giant hoped to be “better understood” on helicopters and space. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury was...
Virgin Orbit, Spire Global partner for multiple satellite launches
(Reuters) – Satellite launch firm Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc and Spire Global Inc entered into a deal under which the satellite operator will purchase multiple launches over several years starting 2023, the companies said on Wednesday. Spire Global, which is looking to boost its space services business, said that...
Chile’s copper miners seek transport alternatives due to crime wave
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean miners including state-owned Codelco will evaluate transportation alternatives after a key railway suspended transport of a major copper product due to growing theft in the country’s main mining region, the state firm said on Tuesday. Chile is the world’s top copper producer but a...
Factbox-From property to bonds, four financial flashpoints for the euro zone
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – While a financial storm gathers nearby, the euro zone has so far been comparatively unscathed. The club of 19 countries that share the euro has not seen a flare-up in financial stress even as UK pension funds gasp for air and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse comes under market pressure.
UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economy shrank by 0.3% in August from July, hit by weakness in manufacturing and by maintenance work which slowed the oil and gas sector, official data showed on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to zero growth in August. “The economy shrank in August...
Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?
(Reuters) – Russian oil imports into the European Union and United Kingdom fell 35% to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 2.6 million bpd in January, but the EU was still the biggest market for Russian crude, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). On Wednesday,...
External power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, IAEA chief says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine has been restored after an outage that forced it to switch to diesel generators, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday. “I’ve been informed by our team on site that...
BoE quantitative tightening likely to be delayed until later this year -fund manager
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England should consider giving markets “some comfort” around its quantitative tightening timetable, and will likely push back the long-anticipated policy change until later this year, a portfolio manager at U.S.-based investment manager Federated Hermes said on Tuesday. Orla Garvey, senior fixed...
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat – French media
PARIS (Reuters) – A strike at TotalEnergies’ French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union. Strikers also reconducted the movement...
U.S. oil patch M&A in Q3 tops $16 billion, the most this year
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. oil patch accelerated to $16 billion in the third quarter, the most this year, although the nine-month total trails the year-ago period’s, according to figures released on Wednesday by data analytics firm Enverus. This year’s activity has been subdued,...
U.S. Gulf grain exports slowed by low Mississippi River
(Reuters) – U.S. crop exports at Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals were at their lowest level in nine years for the first week of October, a period when export shipments typically accelerate, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data issued on Tuesday. Low water on southern sections of the...
Dutch prosecutors to pursue pollution case against Shell-Exxon gas venture
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday they will pursue a pollution case against NAM, a joint venture of Shell and ExxonMobil that operates gas fields in the Netherlands. The prosecutors “(suspect) NAM of injecting waste streams from natural gas extraction into the deep subsurface without a permit”, a statement...
PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on higher prices for sodas and snacks
(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs. The company’s shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates. Consumers, wrestling with a relentless...
Thai headline inflation to remain high through 2022 – central bank minutes
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and noted that headline inflation was set to remain high through 2022, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday. On Sept. 28, the committee unanimously voted to raise its key interest rate for a...
IMF chief economist says central banks’ inflation fight to last into 2024
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Central banks’ fight against inflation may take another two years to play out, increasing unemployment and lowering living standards for many in the world, the International Monetary Fund’s chief economist said on Tuesday. In an interview with Reuters, IMF economic counselor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said...
