104.1 WIKY

Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova – Moldovan deputy PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Kremlin scolds West for ‘provocative’ nuclear rhetoric

LONDON (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday scolded Western leaders for engaging in “provocative” nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war. President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 warned...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate. In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. won’t take eye off Iran in review of Saudi relationship – State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not take its eye off the threat posed by Iran as it reviews Washington’s relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Price was asked at a briefing how...
POTUS
104.1 WIKY

Biden congratulates Israel, Lebanon on maritime border deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday to congratulate them over what the United States sees as a historic breakthrough over the two countries’ maritime border. “After months of mediation by the United States, the governments of Israel...
FOREIGN POLICY
104.1 WIKY

Russia’s FSB arrests eight for Crimea Bridge blast

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday, Interfax reported. The FSB said the explosion was organised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine president says he had ‘urgent call’ with France’s Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an “urgent call” with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine. “Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Venezuelan ex-general says anti-Maduro plot excuses him from drug charges

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A retired Venezuelan general facing U.S. drug charges on Tuesday said his involvement in a plot to oust President Nicolas Maduro showed he was innocent, and urged U.S. prosecutors to disclose information linking him to the planned rebellion. U.S. prosecutors say Cliver Alcala and other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Support for Taiwan included in massive U.S. defense bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States could soon offer billions of dollars in military financing for Taiwan, fast-track weapons sales and increase military coordination, as China exerts pressure on the democratically governed island. The Senate included much of the expansive “Taiwan Policy Act of 2022” in the $817 billion...
FOREIGN POLICY
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?

(Reuters) – Russian oil imports into the European Union and United Kingdom fell 35% to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 2.6 million bpd in January, but the EU was still the biggest market for Russian crude, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). On Wednesday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

‘Stalwart’ Idaho Dad Killed While Fighting in Ukraine

Another American citizen has been killed fighting in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Initial reports on social media identified the man as military veteran Dane Partridge from Idaho. When asked about those reports, a State Department spokesperson did not confirm the man’s identity but verified that a U.S. citizen had recently been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.The spokesperson added that department officials are in touch with the man’s family and that no further details about his death would be provided out of respect.On Facebook, posts from Partridge’s friends and family members...
IDAHO STATE
104.1 WIKY

Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

LONDON (Reuters) – Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

China’s ‘liberal’ Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms

HONG KONG (Reuters) – When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China’s next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong,...
CHINA
104.1 WIKY

Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus on Wednesday said it would strip citizenship from 10 individuals, among thousands who benefited from a cash-for-passports scheme which collapsed under accusations of corruption in 2020. Cyprus gave passports to more than 7,000 people under a citizenship scheme which in its final form gave citizenship...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse faces U.S. tax probe, senate inquiry – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Investigators are examining whether the bank aided U.S. account holders, particularly those with South American...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths -state minister

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children’s deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday. Authorities said last week they were testing samples of cough syrup produced by India’s...
INDIA

