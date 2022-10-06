Read full article on original website
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova – Moldovan deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) – Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
Kremlin scolds West for ‘provocative’ nuclear rhetoric
LONDON (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday scolded Western leaders for engaging in “provocative” nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war. President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 warned...
U.S. predicts Ukraine will battle through winter; allies bolster air defenses
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to battle through harsh winter conditions to try to recapture even more territory from Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more aid in the wake of Russian missile strikes.
Lavrov says Russia open to talks with West, awaiting serious proposal
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the Ukraine war but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate. In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby...
U.S. won’t take eye off Iran in review of Saudi relationship – State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not take its eye off the threat posed by Iran as it reviews Washington’s relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Price was asked at a briefing how...
Biden congratulates Israel, Lebanon on maritime border deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday to congratulate them over what the United States sees as a historic breakthrough over the two countries’ maritime border. “After months of mediation by the United States, the governments of Israel...
Putin tells IAEA’s Grossi that situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “of concern”
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi that the situation around Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “of concern”. At a meeting in Moscow, shown on Russian state television, Putin told Grossi that Russia...
Russia’s FSB arrests eight for Crimea Bridge blast
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday, Interfax reported. The FSB said the explosion was organised by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the...
Ukraine president says he had ‘urgent call’ with France’s Macron
PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an “urgent call” with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine. “Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for...
U.S.-brokered deal is ‘permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute’ between Israel, Lebanon -draft seen by Reuters
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.S.-brokered deal delineating the maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon is intended to be a lasting resolution to their longtime dispute, the draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. It will enter into force once Lebanon and Israel send letters to the United States indicating...
Venezuelan ex-general says anti-Maduro plot excuses him from drug charges
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A retired Venezuelan general facing U.S. drug charges on Tuesday said his involvement in a plot to oust President Nicolas Maduro showed he was innocent, and urged U.S. prosecutors to disclose information linking him to the planned rebellion. U.S. prosecutors say Cliver Alcala and other...
Factbox-Support for Taiwan included in massive U.S. defense bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States could soon offer billions of dollars in military financing for Taiwan, fast-track weapons sales and increase military coordination, as China exerts pressure on the democratically governed island. The Senate included much of the expansive “Taiwan Policy Act of 2022” in the $817 billion...
Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?
(Reuters) – Russian oil imports into the European Union and United Kingdom fell 35% to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 2.6 million bpd in January, but the EU was still the biggest market for Russian crude, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). On Wednesday,...
Ukraine needs $3-$4 billion in external financing per month next year -IMF chief
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine will need an estimated $3 billion to $4 billion in external financing help per month next year to keep its economy running as Russia's war drags on, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
‘Stalwart’ Idaho Dad Killed While Fighting in Ukraine
Another American citizen has been killed fighting in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Initial reports on social media identified the man as military veteran Dane Partridge from Idaho. When asked about those reports, a State Department spokesperson did not confirm the man’s identity but verified that a U.S. citizen had recently been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.The spokesperson added that department officials are in touch with the man’s family and that no further details about his death would be provided out of respect.On Facebook, posts from Partridge’s friends and family members...
Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources
LONDON (Reuters) – Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President...
China’s ‘liberal’ Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG (Reuters) – When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China’s next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong,...
Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme
NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus on Wednesday said it would strip citizenship from 10 individuals, among thousands who benefited from a cash-for-passports scheme which collapsed under accusations of corruption in 2020. Cyprus gave passports to more than 7,000 people under a citizenship scheme which in its final form gave citizenship...
Credit Suisse faces U.S. tax probe, senate inquiry – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Credit Suisse continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after the Swiss bank paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Investigators are examining whether the bank aided U.S. account holders, particularly those with South American...
India finds violations at factory linked to Gambia children deaths -state minister
MUMBAI (Reuters) – Authorities in India have stopped production of cough syrup at a factory linked to children’s deaths in Gambia after they found violations, a state minister told Reuters partner ANI on Wednesday. Authorities said last week they were testing samples of cough syrup produced by India’s...
