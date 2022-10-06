Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
UAE president’s visit to Russia to help reach ‘solutions’ to Ukrainian crisis -ministry
(Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan’s visit to Russia aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported. The ministry added that UAE “seeks to achieve positive...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand. The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are “keen on extending the truce,” the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova – Moldovan deputy PM
CHISINAU (Reuters) – Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. won’t take eye off Iran in review of Saudi relationship – State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will not take its eye off the threat posed by Iran as it reviews Washington’s relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Price was asked at a briefing how...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
Iraqi parliament to vote Thursday on new president amid divisions
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s parliament will convene this week for a session meant to elect a new president, the speaker’s office said on Tuesday, but divisions which have led to a year-long political deadlock may still obstruct progress. Lawmakers will meet on Thursday, more than a year...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine president says he had ‘urgent call’ with France’s Macron
PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an “urgent call” with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine. “Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for...
104.1 WIKY
EU, UK made progress on resumed N.Ireland talks – Ireland’s Coveney
BELFAST (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday. The two sides are deadlocked over the Northern Ireland...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. says Russian air strikes in Ukraine ‘unacceptable escalation’
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply shocked” by Russia’s most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, a U.N. spokesman said. “This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Putin tells IAEA’s Grossi that situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “of concern”
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi that the situation around Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “of concern”. At a meeting in Moscow, shown on Russian state television, Putin told Grossi that Russia...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s Liz Truss: Northern Ireland Protocol bill will proceed if needed
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the government would proceed with a planned law to override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland if a negotiated settlement could not be reached with the European Union. “We need to deliver for the people of Northern...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-How much crude oil does the EU still import from Russia?
(Reuters) – Russian oil imports into the European Union and United Kingdom fell 35% to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 2.6 million bpd in January, but the EU was still the biggest market for Russian crude, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). On Wednesday,...
104.1 WIKY
External power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, IAEA chief says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine has been restored after an outage that forced it to switch to diesel generators, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday. “I’ve been informed by our team on site that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – Once seen as a sure bet for elevation to China’s elite Politburo Standing Committee or even as the country’s next premier, Li Qiang’s glide path to the upcoming Communist Party Congress was buffeted by Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown. As the top...
104.1 WIKY
NATO warns Moscow against any infrastructure attacks
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO told Moscow on Tuesday it would meet attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a “united and determined response” and was also monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens...
104.1 WIKY
China’s ‘liberal’ Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG (Reuters) – When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China’s next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power. During his time in Guangdong,...
104.1 WIKY
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat – French media
PARIS (Reuters) – A strike at TotalEnergies’ French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union. Strikers also reconducted the movement...
104.1 WIKY
Hu Chunhua: From rural roots to candidate for China premiership
BEIJING (Reuters) – From humble roots as the son of farmers in central Hubei province, Hu Chunhua has worked his way into China’s ruling elite and is considered a top contender to become the next premier as the ruling Communist Party reshuffles its leadership. Since becoming the youngest...
104.1 WIKY
UK finance minister says growth plan will address challenges as economy shrinks
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that the government’s growth plan will address the challenges faced by the country after the latest data showed the economy had shrunk. “Our Growth Plan will address the challenges that we face with ambitious supply-side reforms...
104.1 WIKY
U.S.-brokered deal is ‘permanent, equitable resolution of maritime dispute’ between Israel, Lebanon -draft seen by Reuters
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.S.-brokered deal delineating the maritime boundary between Israel and Lebanon is intended to be a lasting resolution to their longtime dispute, the draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. It will enter into force once Lebanon and Israel send letters to the United States indicating...
104.1 WIKY
Swedish Moderate Party leader expects to form government in the coming days
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The leader of Sweden’s Moderates party, part of a right-wing bloc that won a majority in elections for parliament last month, said on Wednesday he expects to form a government in the coming days. “I expect to be able to present everything on Friday,” Ulf Kristersson told...
Comments / 0