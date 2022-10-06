ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9doa_0iO5Vipm00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.

Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.

Claim HARMON15 (offer active 10/4/2022-10/9/2022) here. (http://yhoo.it/dfs)Rewards Program terms apply.

03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week

08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice

10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires

12:05 Gabe Davis

13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run

15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs

24:15 Allen Robinson

26:50 Breece Hall

28:15 Geno Smith

32:40 Falcons offense

37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens

42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson

44:45 Rams offense

51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 6: Quarterback rankings

Well, I don't know about you all, but I did not expect to be here writing about fantasy quarterback rankings and leading with Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith. Yet, here we are — and where we should be because Geno has been FANTASTIC in 2022. He's been so good, in fact, that now many in the football community are wondering if maybe the Seahawks were the actual winners of the big Russell Wilson trade, and that Pete Carroll knew something the rest of us didn't!
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Oakland MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4 Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title Oakland is coming […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Stat Nerd#Breece Hall#Diontae Johnson George#Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone

Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe’s offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom. “I don’t believe in perfect play calls,” Zach Kittley, now Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, told Yahoo Sports. “You’re playing against coaches that are really good. They’re going to give you something you’re not expecting.”
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There's still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban

Deshaun Watson is back. As much as the NFL's suspension terms allow him to be. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has officially reached the first stage of his tiered reinstatement process during his 11-game sexual misconduct suspension, receiving clearance by the NFL to return to the team’s practice facility Monday. As part of the terms of his suspension, which also included a $5 million fine, he can now begin his reintegration back into the locker room and team structure. However, there is a long list of stipulations that Watson must follow, including taking part in only conditioning, weight lifting, team meetings, rehabilitation and other functions that do not include practice or play.
CLEVELAND, OH
102.5 The Bone

From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

After tough loss, Davante Adams shoves cameraman to the ground on way to locker room

Davante Adams was frustrated after the Las Vegas Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He'll regret how he took out that frustration. On his way back to the locker room after the game, Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground. ESPN's cameras caught the act and played it on "SportsCenter" after the game. It's not a good look for Adams and the NFL will not take kindly to it either.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Five tips to help you crush your fantasy basketball drafts

The NBA season starts next Tuesday, and if you're like me, you will be knocking out your final fantasy drafts this weekend. Without knowing your league settings or format, I released a video with three tips to help prepare for your fantasy basketball drafts (see above). However, I have more to say, so here are five additional tips below that will help you cram last minute and dominate your drafts!
NBA
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: Must-draft players by round

Fantasy draft season is upon us. Going with your gut works, but studying Yahoo Average Draft Positions (ADPs) and thinking about who might realistically be available in each round works better. I have assembled my must-draft players by round, tailored to 10- and 12-team leagues. Although some players I've recommended will be gone by the time you are on the clock, I'm suggesting players who generally fall into the latter half of each round. In other words, I've tried to present players who will be available in each round of your draft. Here's who I'm targeting in fantasy drafts heading into the 2022-23 season.
NBA
102.5 The Bone

Marvin Bagley III sidelined by frightening non-contact knee injury in Pistons preseason game

Marvin Bagley III needed help off the court on Tuesday after a non-contact knee injury during a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Detroit Pistons forward was back-pedaling in the lane to establish defensive position during a Thunder fast break. He planted his left foot, which slipped on the Pistons' home floor. His right foot remained planted, and his knee twisted awkwardly.
DETROIT, MI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy