The Like a Dragon series, formerly known as the Yakuza series, is making a major comeback. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio recently announced the game “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name”. Read on to find out about Like a Dragon Gaiden, its release date, gameplay, and story. Like a Dragon Gaiden Release […] The post Like A Dragon Gaiden Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO