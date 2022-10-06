ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

VOLLEYBALL: Saline Keeps Rolling With Sweep at Monroe

The Saline varsity volleyball team rolled to another victory Tuesday at Monroe High School. Saline started strong and finished stronger sweeping Monroe 25-13, 25-11 and 25-10. The Hornets, unbeaten in the SEC Red, continue to roll. Last week the Hornets defeated Skyline. Over the weekend, the Hornets beat Northville. You...
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
