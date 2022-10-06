Read full article on original website
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
Tuesday October 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
Report: Alfie Devine in line for January loan move
Tottenham’s U19 team took on the U19 of Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this morning, losing 3-2. But, it was a brilliant display from Alfie Devine that showcased his ability to be a top-threat goal scorer and a marksman on the pitch. With first-team players Djed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon, and Brandon Austin watching before getting ready for tonight’s UEFA Champions League game, the three watched the youth team.
Roker Roundtable: “Is it time for Sunderland to use Jack Clarke as a striker?”
Yes, without a doubt, and you just have to look at the stark difference between the two halves at Swansea to see why. One was the worst we’ve played all season and during the other, we looked far more dynamic and carried a threat. Playing without a recognised striker...
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
Rangers vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
OK, round two of the Scottish fans that wish they were English vs. the English fans that wish they weren’t. Football wise, a Liverpool win tonight paired with a Napoli win against Ajax (the two face off in tonight’s early game) would mean that the Reds need just one point in their next two to qualify for the next round. Please don’t make this interesting Liverpool, my heart isn’t ready for the Europa League just yet.
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
“A hero? No. Dedicated? Yes!” - Super-fan George Forster is a Sunderland treasure!
I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a Sunderland fan who hasn’t heard the name of Mr George Forster before. As far as supporters of our great club go, they don’t come greater than George - and at 96 years old, there can’t be many who have seen more than he has.
Ornstein: Tottenham in talks with Google over stadium naming rights deal
Tottenham Hotsur’s new stadium has been open for three and a half years without a sponsor name. This is unusual. When it opened in April of 2019, Daniel Levy formally announced that Spurs’ new ground would be known as “The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” until such time as a naming rights deal could be established. But enough time has passed, which has included a global pandemic which has sapped the global economy in a rather significant way, that I’m sure a lot of fans have started to wonder if it might just stay this way.
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
Arsenal vs. Bodø/Glimt: Round 3 Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
Coming off to massive Premier League victories and still top of the league, it wouldn’t be completely a surprise for Arsenal to overlook a ‘smaller’ club. However, despite the great form the team is currently on, most of the players starting Thursday did not start those wins over Spurs and Liverpool. This match, this competition is where they get their chance to shine. They don’t want the performance level to drop and knowing excelling in these matches is the best way to increase their minutes with the ‘A’ team.
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Top 3 Players
Newcastle picked up back-to-back victories for the first time since the final two matches of last season. The Magpies dominated Brentford 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The team now sits in sixth place with 14 points through nine games played only below five members of the Big Six and four points ahead of Liverpool.
Villama Preview: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
While the point at Leeds is better than none at all, you can’t help but feel a little disappointed with leaving the other two points at Elland Road. Another one of those matches comes up Monday against Nottingham Forest. Sitting last in the table, Forest have most recently lost 4-0 at Leicester City, with a 2-3 home loss to Fulham prior to that, and a 2-3 home loss to Bournemouth to round things out. They’re not very good. Players to look out for include midfielder Jesse Lingard, midfielder Lewis O’Brien, and and right-back Neco Williams.
Editorial: Glass half full or glass half empty?
Another week has passed in the life of Sunderland AFC and once again we find out the “glass half full” people and those who sit in the “glass half empty” camp. There’s no right or wrong by the way - it’s merely pointing out that it’s a strange season, and it is going to continue to be confusing.
Rumour Mongering: PSG Would Only Consider Selling Mbappé to Liverpool
In May when Kylian Mbappé signed a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the assumption was that the young French star’s future had been decided. Even before then, while Liverpool fans entertained themselves with tongue-in-cheek talk of #Mbappe2020 or #Mbappe2021 or #Mbappe2022 it was, well, tongue-in-cheek. Done in the knowledge that even if he did leave the Parisian sportswashers his only realistic destination was Real Madrid.
