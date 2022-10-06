ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Daily Mail

NYC is the richest city on the planet with 59 billionaires and a staggering 345,600 millionaires: US captures half of the Top 10 list while longtime wealth leader London ranks fourth

New York has been named the wealthiest city on the planet, boasting 59 billionaires and 345,600 millionaires, including 737 people with a net worth of more than $100 million. That's according to a new report ranking the 20 richest cities in the world from consultancy Henley & Partners, which advises the ultra-wealthy on citizenship and residency issues.
AFP

'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges. - 'Economic realities' - The shift reflects security concerns, but also financial challenges, said councillor Matayoshi.
Washington Examiner

China bashes Biden crackdown on chip tech exports as economic rivalry intensifies

China condemned the United States's decision to restrict the sale of semiconductor components, the latest escalation in the two countries' rivalry in economic power and technological capabilities. Chinese officials slammed the U.S. for its new export controls over the weekend, claiming that the new restrictions will hurt both economies. These...
Sand Hills Express

Here’s what to know about heading to Japan as the country reopens

Travelers to Japan, from and through Japan are getting some big news today: Anyone can now travel to Japan, without a visa. And that’s effective today. It’s been slow going — or no going — to Japan for quite some time. The country was effectively shut down and closed off during the pandemic — until about four months ago, when the government announced that as of June 10, a limited number of international travelers would be allowed to enter Japan, if they booked a relatively restricted package tour with a guide. Then, on Sept. 7, the government eased the rules somewhat, allowing non-guided package tours from all countries.
u.today

Europe’s Most Crypto-Friendly Country Makes Sudden U-Turn

Portugal, which is considered to be the most crypto-friendly country in Europe, has made a decision to tax cryptocurrency gains, according to a Monday report by Bloomberg. Portugal has attracted plenty of digital nomads by not subjecting cryptocurrency transactions to taxation. However, the country has now made a major U-turn...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Change At Top Of Deutsche Bank IPB In Asia

The change means that a former Credit Suisse senior figure is joining the banking group, and the lender said it intends to continue building its Asia network. Deutsche Bank has appointed a former Credit Suisse senior figure, Jin Yee Young, to be head of the international private bank in Asia-Pacific. She will be taking the helm on 1 January, subject to regulatory clearance.
US News and World Report

Chinese Regulator Gives Greenlight to Fund Targeting Korean Chipmakers

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has given the greenlight to the country's first mutual fund targeting top Chinese and South Korean chipmakers, an official at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said, amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war. The China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the...
Apple Insider

Apple's next MacBook production center is likely Thailand

Apple's efforts to shift production out of China will focus on shifting more global iPhone orders to India and MacBook manufacturing to Thailand, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is in the process of slowly migrating its manufacturing away from a China-centric approach to one that uses multiple major hubs. In the latest bout of speculation on how that plan could unfold, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered his opinions following a supply chain survey.
PYMNTS

Beyond EU, Regulators Move to Rein in Big Tech Dominance in Africa

From the $1.7 billion AdSense antitrust fine levied against Google in 2019 and the nearly $887 million privacy fine Amazon was issued last July, to the recent $405 million fine levied against Meta last month, Big Tech firms have been slapped with some of the largest corporate fines on record in the European Union.
