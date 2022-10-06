Travelers to Japan, from and through Japan are getting some big news today: Anyone can now travel to Japan, without a visa. And that’s effective today. It’s been slow going — or no going — to Japan for quite some time. The country was effectively shut down and closed off during the pandemic — until about four months ago, when the government announced that as of June 10, a limited number of international travelers would be allowed to enter Japan, if they booked a relatively restricted package tour with a guide. Then, on Sept. 7, the government eased the rules somewhat, allowing non-guided package tours from all countries.

