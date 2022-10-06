“June 3, 1997 was probably the worst day of my life,” Karen Kannenberg said at a Friday press conference hosted by the Milwaukee Police Association. In a voice heavy with emotion, Kannenberg recalled the day she learned that her sister Johanna Balsewicz had been murdered by Balsewicz’s husband Douglas. “I was supposed to take her to her first divorce hearing because she had to let go of Doug,” said Kannebnberg, describing him as, “a horrible, controlling, selfish person.” The calls started coming in when Kanneberg got to work. Her sister had been stabbed over 40 times, and Douglas Balsewicz was later convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO