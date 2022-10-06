Read full article on original website
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Take a Peek Inside the Amazing New Halloween House in Toms River, New Jersey
Halloween has become such a popular holiday over the years and many of us love all kinds of things about Halloween. Maybe it's the candy when trick or treating, dressing up in costume, being scared, the tv specials and movies, and decorating for Halloween. Whatever it is you like, it's a popular time of year and it's upon us again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the incredible floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ
Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Lady Liberty reopens her crown to tourists
Hailed as a landmark in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Liberty welcomes visitors inside her crown. Pandemic restrictions had closed the Statue of Liberty to visitors for over two years. While visitors were allowed to enjoy Liberty Island, social distancing kept tourists from entering the statue itself. Last year,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
Route 195 ramps in NJ to close for litter pickup Wednesday, Thursday
Ramps at a major Central Jersey interstate interchange will close for several hours Wednesday and Thursday for trash collection. The New Jersey DOT will close the ramps in Hamilton Township from Route 195 west to Route 295 northbound (Exit 1B) headed towards Lawrence and to Route 295 southbound (Exit 1A) for Camden will close between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
This Strange Product Could Be Hitting New Jersey Shelves In The Near Future
I like when brands try to branch out of the norm and do something a little different but I'll be honest, I'm not too sure how I feel about this one. Let's talk about Egg Nog. It's a classic holiday beverage, you can drink it plain, or with a shot of spiced rum in it to really feel the warmth of the season!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A rusted bolt caused weeklong water emergency for 132,000 people in NJ
The cause of a nearly weeklong water emergency in one of the state's most populated counties was a rusted bolt that in a 100-year-old water main that burst in Nutley. The water main burst on Wednesday, causing a local state of emergency in the Montclair region. According to Glen Ridge’s...
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
Calling All Angels: Your Help Is Needed At Fundraiser For RWJ-Barnabas Health Toms River, NJ Field of Dreams
It is towards the end of the movie 'Angels in the Outfield' that pitcher Mel Clark (played by Tony Danza) has pitched his heart out, has a high pitch count, had a gutsy performance and one out away from finishing the game and helping the Angels win the divisional championship.
Comedian won’t press charges against beer thrower at NJ comedy club
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The comedian who chugged a beer after it was thrown at her head during her set will not be pressing charges against the man who threw it, according to police. It happened while Ariel Elias was mid-set at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club on Saturday night...
Trio charged with stealing from cars at North Jersey parks
MENDHAM TOWNSHIP — Three people from out-of-state are accused of stealing from vehicles parked at Morris County parks. Bennie Ogletree and Travis Ward, both from the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and Misty Stover, of Philadelphia, were arrested in North Jersey on Monday, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House
A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
State of emergency: Nutley, NJ water main break sealed after days of crisis
The source of a 72-inch water main break in Nutley was found and sealed Sunday by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission but water restrictions and boil water orders continue in Montclair and Glen Ridge. The break had been pouring water since Wednesday but repair crews were unable to...
