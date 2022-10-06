ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Society
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Seaside Heights, NJ
Society
Seaside Heights, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJ
Lifestyle
105.7 The Hawk

Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ

Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Lady Liberty reopens her crown to tourists

Hailed as a landmark in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Liberty welcomes visitors inside her crown. Pandemic restrictions had closed the Statue of Liberty to visitors for over two years. While visitors were allowed to enjoy Liberty Island, social distancing kept tourists from entering the statue itself. Last year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Columbus Day#Antique#Grant Avenue#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
105.7 The Hawk

Trio charged with stealing from cars at North Jersey parks

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP — Three people from out-of-state are accused of stealing from vehicles parked at Morris County parks. Bennie Ogletree and Travis Ward, both from the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and Misty Stover, of Philadelphia, were arrested in North Jersey on Monday, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House

A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy