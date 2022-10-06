ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Catholic Charities marks fifth anniversary of The Beacon – Madison Catholic Herald

MADSON — Catholic Charities of Madison is proud to celebrate the fifth anniversary of The Beacon this fall. What started as a vision to help address the growing needs of those experiencing homelessness in our community is now an institution in downtown Madison, recognized for its incredible impact and commitment to giving people a hand up on their journey out of homelessness.
MADISON, WI
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national – Tone Madison

Illustration by Kay Reynolds. The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like,...
MADISON, WI
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

