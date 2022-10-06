Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Elle
George Clooney Recalls The Awkward Moment He Had To Kiss Julia Roberts In Front Of Wife Amal
Longtime friends George Clooney and Julia Roberts just revealed the most awkward part of their experience filming their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors spent a great deal of time together in Australia last year while filming the movie, and through it all, Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and five-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, were present to support him.
Elle
8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always
This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
Elle
Crafting a ‘Silly Idiot’: How Lisa McGee Created Derry Girls’ Resident Overachiever
In Elle.com's recurring feature Character Study, we ask the creators behind our favorite shows to go deep about what went in to creating their memorable characters: the original idea behind them, how they were tailored to the actor and elements of them we might not see on the screen. Northern...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Becoming Princess Of Wales
Kate Middleton has had a busy few weeks since stepping into her role as the Princess of Wales. The royal has been going from one official engagement to another—travelling to Wales, meeting with the Royal Navy, visiting a maternity unit in England, meeting with mental health professionals in Ireland—and this morning, she released her first video message since Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Elle
Michelle Obama on Why We’re in a ‘Make-or-Break Moment’ For Girls’ Education
When girls get the education they deserve, our world gets better: Poverty goes down, economies grow, and babies are born healthier. But for millions of girls, the barriers to get in and stay in the classroom are steep—from gender-based violence to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why today, on the...
