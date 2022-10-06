ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 3

Related
Elle

George Clooney Recalls The Awkward Moment He Had To Kiss Julia Roberts In Front Of Wife Amal

Longtime friends George Clooney and Julia Roberts just revealed the most awkward part of their experience filming their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors spent a great deal of time together in Australia last year while filming the movie, and through it all, Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, and five-year-old kids, Ella and Alexander, were present to support him.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always

This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Naomi Klein
Elle

Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Becoming Princess Of Wales

Kate Middleton has had a busy few weeks since stepping into her role as the Princess of Wales. The royal has been going from one official engagement to another—travelling to Wales, meeting with the Royal Navy, visiting a maternity unit in England, meeting with mental health professionals in Ireland—and this morning, she released her first video message since Queen Elizabeth II's death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy