SLA to Senior Associates – Integrated Transport Projects | Melbourne, Australia | ASPECT Studios

Profile | Liam Mouritz – Associate, Hassell
WLA recently had the opportunity to learn more about Liam Mouritz, an Associate at Hassell and his thoughts about landscape architecture and the future. Liam is a passionate designer interested in working with local communities to create sustainable and vibrant ecosystems and places. He graduated from the Architectural Associations Landscape Urbanism program and has a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from the University of Western Australia (UWA). Liam has worked as an urban designer and landscape architect on public realm projects, strategic and concept plans, and design competitions on sites throughout Australia, Europe, South America, and Asia. Liam recently co-edited an issue of Landscape Architecture Australia titled “Matters of Time” reflecting on the relationship between time, landscape and design.
International Garden Festival calls for entries for the Festival’s 24th edition: Roots
The International Garden Festival has put out a call for proposals to select designers to create the new temporary gardens for the Festival’s 24th edition, which will open on June 23, 2023, on the site of Les Jardins de Métis / Reford Gardens. Building on the success of the past summer (where 60,000 visitors safely toured twenty-five garden installations on the theme of Adaptation), the Festival is seeking projects that explore the valorization, transmission and reactualization of traditional knowledge and savoir-faire. Racines / Roots is the theme to which we are inviting designers to respond with their proposals to imagine a present and a future that is ecologically, economically and culturally responsible by drawing on the teachings of past generations.
Elio Del Nest | The natural Air-Filtration residences | Redland-scape
In the last few years, Bangkok has topped the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world on Air Visual, a famous air pollution monitoring app. According to the data, with the highest peak of 118 μg/m3in December, 2020. The Fine Particulate Matters (PM 2.5) crisis is not a new phenomenon. In 2020, according to IQ Air, air pollution caused an estimate of 9,500 deaths in Bangkok and US$3.7 billion in damage. Obviously, this is a severe problem that needs urgent attention.
