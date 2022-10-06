ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle

Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
KENOSHA, WI
City of Racine and police union continue to spar over new contract

RACINE — If there’s one thing both sides agree on, it’s that negotiations are going nowhere. City Administrator Paul Vornholt updated the Finance & Personnel Committee on Monday about the lack of progress in contract negotiations between the city and the Racine Police Association, which represents rank-and-file Racine Police Department officers.
RACINE, WI
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Somers, WI
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Downers Grove, IL
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Somers, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Republican candidates Michels and Toney join victims to campaign on parole issue

“June 3, 1997 was probably the worst day of my life,” Karen Kannenberg said at a Friday press conference hosted by the Milwaukee Police Association. In a voice heavy with emotion, Kannenberg recalled the day she learned that her sister Johanna Balsewicz had been murdered by Balsewicz’s husband Douglas. “I was supposed to take her to her first divorce hearing because she had to let go of Doug,” said Kannebnberg, describing him as, “a horrible, controlling, selfish person.” The calls started coming in when Kanneberg got to work. Her sister had been stabbed over 40 times, and Douglas Balsewicz was later convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison.
MILWAUKEE, WI
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Sexual Assault#Sexual Intercourse#Uw#Violent Crime
Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2; Items on the agenda include 2023 budget presentation, discussion of transportation grant. BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: approval...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Homeless outreach hindering housing efforts, Milwaukee BID says

MILWAUKEE – The number of tents in Milwaukee’s MacArthur Square is growing. Milwaukee’s downtown business district said one nonprofit is partly to blame for the growing homeless population. Milwaukee’s Downtown Business Improvement District and the Street Angels say they have the same goal: Eradicating homelessness in Milwaukee....
MILWAUKEE, WI
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Public Safety
Runners and volunteers show Milwaukee wants a marathon event

An hour after the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon was canceled, runner Claudia Dominguez called the organizer for Milwaukee Running Group – otherwise known as OMG – and simply said, what are we going to do?. “And I said, what are we going to do…?” replied Patrick Bieser, stunned by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
National Votorcade stops in Milwaukee to get people registered to vote

MILWAUKEE — Election day is one month away and the effort to get more voters registered is a priority for nonpartisan organizations. Sunday a coalition of local and national partners came together to host a Votorcade called the “Make Good Trouble- 10 Million More Black Voters- Arc of Voter Justice Tour.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha’s “Haunted Simmons” Library tours are back

The historic — and perhaps haunted — Downtown Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, will again play host to Halloween-themed tours. And, this year, some not-so-spooky ghostly programs are offered for families, too. The popular “Haunted Simmons” tours are 7 to 9 pm on two Saturdays, Oct. 15 and...
KENOSHA, WI
Lutheran playing for conference title after 0-2 start

RACINE — Walking across a small bridge over a lazy river at Island Park, one could see the splendor of fall colors on the trees. This is one serene place — that is until the peace was shattered by a driven coach trying to transform what easily could have been a lost season into a magical one.
RACINE, WI
There’s Still Time To Catch Fall Festivals Near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI — Fall is a great time to get outside in Wisconsin and take in the rich offering of festivals. The changing colors of autumn provide a scenic background for fall and harvest festivals, which have contests ranging from apple bobbing and pumpkin carving to lumberjack contests and Halloween parades.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Over Our Head Players perform Moby Dick

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — From the people who created the wildly successful Kringle: The Musical? saga comes an all-new comedy. The Over Our Head Players will perform Moby Dick: the sketch comedy puppet musical that Herman Melville would have loved but never admitted October 14 – October 30 at Sixth Street Theater located at 318 6th Street in Racine.
RACINE, WI
Modern Apothecary announces purchase of new location, plans to move by spring

Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6th Ave., with plans to move the business into the new location early spring next year. For the time being, Merritt said their current location at 4924 7th Ave. will...
KENOSHA, WI

