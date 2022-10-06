Read full article on original website
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
Here is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky
When it comes to Halloween candy, you want to make sure your house has the good stuff. Here is a breakdown of the Tri-state's favorite candy. When it comes to Halloween, this time of year gives me the warm and fuzzies. I think its because when I was a kid, my dad was the only person on our street who went all out for Halloween. He had a few Halloween blow molds, and lights he would string up, and I always loved it and thought it was so cool how our house was the Halloween house.
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
Indiana Man Dresses as Michael Myers Everywhere He Goes…Even Gatlinburg TN [VIDEOS]
You want to know my least favorite thing about Easter is? The EASTER BUNNY. He absolutely gives me the creeps and he always has. And folks have had some fun at my expense because of it, too. And, yes, it is all in good fun. So in the spring when...
Kentucky Brewery Hosting Wild Bat Fest with Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
October is finally here, and there is no better time of year to celebrate our favorite spooky animals, bats!. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually pollinators?. USDA.gov...
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
Temps to Dip in IN, KY, IL this Weekend – Is Frost Possible?
Fall officially began back on September 22, and as far as the weather is concerned, we've had it pretty easy since then. Lots of warm days with low humidity, cool nights, and very little rain - not very "Fall-like" conditions. That apparently will come to an end this weekend, at least for parts of the Tri-State. It'll definitely feel like fall over the next couple of days, and the experts are saying we might even see the first frost of the season.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Email Scams – Examples and How to Avoid Becoming a Victim in KY, IN and IL
Every single day, both on my personal and work email, I get unsolicited emails from unfamiliar sources. I always delete them. If I don't know them, they are gone. But, there are emails I get that look really legit. You know the ones. The emails look like they come from...
Can a Clerk Legally Stop You to Check Your Receipt in Kentucky & Indiana?
You just went through the checkout line or self-checkout. You grab your bags and your receipt and head to the door. You're about to leave the store and you get stopped. Someone is asking to see your receipt. What do you do?. I believe that most people would stop without...
McDonald’s Confirms Halloween Pails Are Back Here’s When They’re Coming to Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
As Winifred Sanderson said in Hocus Pocus, TIS TIME!. Few meals are as iconic as the McDonald's Happy Meal. According to the Chicago Tribune, McDonald's Happy Meal premiered over 40 years ago in 1979. I grew up in the 90s and I remember getting a Happy Meal was a big deal because it came with a toy. As I got a little older, those toys were "collectible" and I remember begging my mom to get me another Happy Meal so I could finish my collection of tiny toys. When Mcdonald's came out with the small TY Beanie Babies, I think we did nothing but McDonald's for a month so I could make sure I had every single one. Don't get me started on the Halloween buckets, when McDonald's had those out for Halloween, it was game on. I only wanted my cheeseburger IF it came inside a Halloween bucket.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
Kentucky Woman Scares and Surprises Niece and Nephew Using Scream Mask [WATCH]
My husband and kids love to watch people getting pranked. I, on the other hand, do not. They get a real kick out of people getting scared half to death. There is no limit to the lengths my husband will go through to scare someone. You have to be on guard around him. You never know when he will strike. He has scared people with rubber snakes, masks, fake poop, sound effects, and just the element of surprise. He is a master of the scare game.
