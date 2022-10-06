As Winifred Sanderson said in Hocus Pocus, TIS TIME!. Few meals are as iconic as the McDonald's Happy Meal. According to the Chicago Tribune, McDonald's Happy Meal premiered over 40 years ago in 1979. I grew up in the 90s and I remember getting a Happy Meal was a big deal because it came with a toy. As I got a little older, those toys were "collectible" and I remember begging my mom to get me another Happy Meal so I could finish my collection of tiny toys. When Mcdonald's came out with the small TY Beanie Babies, I think we did nothing but McDonald's for a month so I could make sure I had every single one. Don't get me started on the Halloween buckets, when McDonald's had those out for Halloween, it was game on. I only wanted my cheeseburger IF it came inside a Halloween bucket.

