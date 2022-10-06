Harvesting Operations to Forest Stands With Decreasing Productivity and Accessibility Raises Worries About Future Forest Sustainability

The number of maternity care “deserts” across the United States is rising as expectant mothers struggle to have access to health care, according to new research. A report released Wednesday from the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to support the health of mothers and babies, states that up to 6.9 million women nationwide have little or no access to maternal health care, impacting almost 500,000 births in the country.

