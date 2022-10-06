Harvesting Operations to Forest Stands With Decreasing Productivity and Accessibility Raises Worries About Future Forest Sustainability

Read full article on original website
A New Research Investigates How Brazilian Cattle Farmers Adapt to Climate Change in the Amazon
Global agricultural producers must adjust to shifting weather patterns. Much research has focused on agricultural mitigation techniques, but animal farmers have particular concerns. New research looks at how Brazilian cattle farmers are dealing with climate change in the Amazon. According to a previous study, the dry season is rising by...
Researchers Find a Way to Expand Agriculture Economy While Still Protecting Amazon Rainforest
New research proposes agricultural intensification measures that would allow Brazil, the world's top soybean exporter, to raise soybean production by 36% over the next 15 years while preserving the Amazonian rainforest. The study largely relies on the Global Yield Gap Atlas, an agronomic database that covers more than 15 crops...
Scientists Finally Reach Tallest Tree in Amazon After Three Years of Planning
A group of scientists overcame a breakthrough expedition after reaching the elusive and tallest building in the Amazon forest. The goal to reach the tallest tree began when the researchers noticed the enormous tree in the satellite images in 2019, which was part of a 3D mapping project. From that day, scientists felt the urge to find and reach the tree, which took years of planning before they finally made it.
Chicxulub Asteroid Impact Led to a 'Mega Earthquake' Lasting from Weeks to Months 66 Million Years Ago
A mega earthquake that lasted from weeks to months occurred after the Chicxulub asteroid impact which wiped out the dinosaurs and almost all life forms on Earth 66 million years ago, according to a new study consisting of researchers from Mexico and the United States. The 10-kilometer asteroid produced the massive earthquake after hitting Earth, shaking the planet equivalent to energy never seen until now.
Internet Apocalypse: Could a Powerful Solar Storm Destroy the World Wide Web?
Internet apocalypse due to a powerful solar storm has been a topic of multiple fictional materials. However, there is growing evidence in recent years that space weather has the capability of knocking out Earth's world wide web and the infrastructure that supports it. Currently, scientists are aware that magnetic storms...
Insects Are Causing Record Levels of Plant Damage as Insect Populations Drop
New research compares insect herbivore damage to modern-era plants to that of ancient leaves dating back roughly 67 million years. The study is the first of its type, comparing insect herbivore damage to modern-era plants with that of preserved leaves dating back to the Late Cretaceous period, about 67 million years ago, as per ScienceDaily.
America’s Great Salt Lake Could Experience Ecosystem Collapse in the Next Few Years
(Photo : Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Barring immediate and significant actions, America's Great Salt Lake might face an ecological breakdown in the near future. Possible Collapse of the Great Salt Lake's Ecosystem. As per research delivered at the Geological Society of America's 2022 Connects Conference in Colorado this event...
Scientists Aims to Find Out How Other Plants are Able to Survive Drought
Scientists at the National University of Singapore have discovered how plants control the development of stomata, the tiny openings on their surface, to reduce water loss under dry circumstances. Worsening Situation for Plants. Due to drought, more powerful storms, and rapid warming, plant communities will shift. According to the Fourth...
Bananas of Today Have Ancient Ancestors That Scientists are Trying to Find in Southeast Asia and Oceania
Bananas have ancient ancestors that scientists are still trying to find until now due to the notion that they still exist. This is according to a new study through collaboration between multiple countries, including France, Belgium, and Papua New Guinea. The scientists believe that the so-called wild bananas or wild...
Maternity care ‘deserts’ rising across US: March of Dimes research
The number of maternity care “deserts” across the United States is rising as expectant mothers struggle to have access to health care, according to new research. A report released Wednesday from the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to support the health of mothers and babies, states that up to 6.9 million women nationwide have little or no access to maternal health care, impacting almost 500,000 births in the country.
Scientific Trip Investigating the Nord Stream Leak Discovers Methane Levels Were 1,000 Times Higher Than Usual
The University of Gothenburg's research trip to the Nord Stream leak has returned home. The researchers determined that methane levels surrounding the leak were 1,000 times higher than normal, but it's too soon to make any conclusions. The researchers returned with a large number of samples to examine. High levels...
Explaining How Tardigrades Manages to Survive Under Extreme Conditions
Tardigrades are quite good at adjusting to challenging environmental circumstances. In the past, Ralph Schill, a professor at the University of Stuttgart's Institute of Biomaterials and Biomolecular Systems, showed that dried tardigrades might remain unharmed for several years without ingesting water. The Journal of Zoology reported the research and methodology...
New Report Reveals Declining Population of Gray Whale Off Western U.S
According to the latest report, researchers found a declining population of gray whales off the western U.S. Based on the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the gray whale has the scientific name Eschrichtius robustus, which is between 40 and 50 feet long and weighs 40 to 50 feet. They surface to waters to breathe as well.
Gray Whale Population Continue to Decline 38% From Its Peak
Gray whale migration along North America's West Coast has continued to drop in recent years, according to a new NOAA Fisheries report. The population is currently down 38% from its high in 2015 and 2016, while experts investigate the causes. Gray whale numbers continue to decline. According to an accompanying...
Pathogenic Bacterium in Potatoes Creates Versatile New Antibiotic
Antimicrobial resistance is becoming a greater issue; thus, researchers are looking everywhere for new substances. A global research team in Europe reports the discovery of the novel antifungal drug solanimycin this week in mBio. A wide range of closely related plant pathogenic bacteria appear to manufacture the chemical, which was first discovered from a pathogenic bacterium that infects potatoes.
