Three Weather Alerts Issued for Parts of South Dakota for Hazardous Weather Conditions, High Risks of Fire Weather, Dangerous Winds
As hazardous weather conditions move in, including high risks of fire weather and dangerous winds, the NWS issues three weather alerts over portions of South Dakota. Over the next few days, a potent cold front will move through the Central US and into the East. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be produced by this front today from the Upper Mississippi Valley through the central Plains, and the northern and central Plains will experience elevated to critical fire weather conditions.
Coal Ash Pollution Persists in North Carolina Lakes for Decades, Sediments Show
Lake sediments in North Carolina show that coal ash pollution has been persistent in surface waters for decades. According to Phys.org, large quantities of coal ash have been transferred and deposited in lake sediments since the beginning of coal operations in North Carolina. Scientists at Duke University and Appalachian State University were able to construct the history of the lakes using age-dating methods.
