Fox 59
Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
Fox 59
Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
Fox 59
IMPD: Man with traumatic injuries found dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found dead Monday on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after noon, police were called to the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person down. IMPD said officers arrived to find...
Current Publishing
2 teens injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Lawrence
The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Oct. 10 that left two teens injured. Officers responded to a 911 call saying a person had been shot at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Hartman Drive. Once on the scene, officers came in contact with two teenage males who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One teen had been struck in the leg, and the other appeared to have been struck in the shoulder, according to police.
Fox 59
Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
Police investigating after person killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' near southeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1600 block of East Bradbury Avenue, near East Raymond Street and I-65, for a report of a person shot.
Fox 59
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
Neighbors react to Sunday morning homicide on east side
IMPD is investigating a homicide on the east side this morning after finding a person shot in the 100 block of Euclid Ave.
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
Fox 59
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
Fox 59
Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose
An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/indianapolis-man-charged-with-selling-drugs-that-led-to-fatal-fentanyl-overdose/. Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that …. An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in...
Fox 59
I-70 shooting: Driver hospitalized after gunfire from another car
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70. Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side. The...
Second defendant in 2020 homicide of Brownsburg teen gets more than 90 years
A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 90 years in prison after he was convicted of murder and other charges stemming from the 2020 murder of a 17-year-old in Hendricks County.
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
Anderson police investigating homicide after 23-year-old man's death Sunday
A man has died following a shooting in Anderson on Sunday. According to Anderson police, officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 220 block of Fulton Street.
