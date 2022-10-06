ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the person(s) who fired shots at an IMPD undercover officer overnight Wednesday. IMPD confirmed the shots were fired at an officer in his vehicle in the 3600 block of N. Ralston Avenue just before 1 a.m. It’s in an area just south of the Indiana State Fairground and across from Fall Creek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Stabbing on west side may be linked to robbery, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police then learned...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Unmarked vehicle shot in drive-by during undercover investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. An undercover officer was in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Current Publishing

2 teens injured in alleged drive-by shooting in Lawrence

The Lawrence Police Dept. is investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Oct. 10 that left two teens injured. Officers responded to a 911 call saying a person had been shot at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Hartman Drive. Once on the scene, officers came in contact with two teenage males who appeared to have gunshot wounds. One teen had been struck in the leg, and the other appeared to have been struck in the shoulder, according to police.
LAWRENCE, IN
Fox 59

Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Homicide detectives investigate death on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death, initially thought to have been self-inflicted, is being investigated as a homicide, IMPD said. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on the east side of Indianapolis in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue, which is located between New York and Washington Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Indy#Violent Crime#The Impd Homicide Office
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that led to fatal fentanyl overdose

An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in July. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/indianapolis-man-charged-with-selling-drugs-that-led-to-fatal-fentanyl-overdose/. Indianapolis man charged with selling drugs that …. An Indianapolis man has been charged in the death of a Westfield man who died of a fentanyl overdose in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy