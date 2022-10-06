Read full article on original website
NHL 2023 Stanley Cup odds: Favorites, best bets for 2022-23 champion
The beginning of the 2022-23 NHL season is just beginning, but it's never too early to look at the odds for the conclusion of the campaign. The Avalanche entered the 2021-22 season as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, and sure enough, months later, it was Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. who were lifting Lord Stanley at the season's end. It was the second time in the past three years that the preseason favorite went on to win the Stanley Cup, with the Lightning doing the same in 2020.
What time is Lightning vs. Rangers tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of ESPN opening night doubleheader
While the season technically started on Oct. 7 and 8 with the Predators and Sharks playing in the NHL Global Series, Tuesday marks the first night of the NHL in North America. The Rangers and Lightning will battle in New York, as the first game of the NHL's opening night doubleheader on ESPN.
Who are the oldest active players in the 2022-23 NHL season?
In sports, age is just a number. It's no different in the hockey world. As the NHL's 2022-23 season gets ready to begin, there has been turnover among the league's elder statesmen. Zdeno Chara, the oldest active player the past couple of seasons, called it quits at age 45. He retires as the sixth-oldest person to play in an NHL game.
Alex Ovechkin career goal tracker: How close is the Capitals captain to breaking Wayne Gretzky's record
The Great 8's race to break The Great One's record continues on this season. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continues to inch closer and closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record, and he can cut the gap between them, even more, this season. The Russian superstar is coming off another 50-goal...
NHL power rankings 2022-23: One burning question for all 32 teams heading into the season
Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL season. After a long summer with plenty of exciting storylines and news, it is finally here. As we head into the season, a number of exciting clubs are coming in with championship aspirations and expectations. The Avalanche, coming off a Stanley Cup win over the Lightning, have their eyes on Lord Stanley again. The Maple Leafs are primed to be great in the regular season again, but can they do it in the postseason?
2022 Atlantic Division Preview: Will the Celtics, 76ers, Nets or Raptors emerge as the best team?
We've almost made it, NBA fans. The start of the 2022-23 NBA season is set for Oct. 18, meaning we're within one week of Opening Night where the Celtics will host the 76ers and the Warriors will host the Lakers. It's been a long offseason with no shortage of drama,...
ESPN NHL broadcast lineup: Schedule, play-by-play, analysts and hosts for 2022-23 season
The NHL is underway, and that means more coverage from ESPN on the game of hockey. The company is in its second season after gaining the rights to broadcast the league, fresh off broadcasting the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2002. That means we are...
