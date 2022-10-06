ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

City Council Votes To Spend $535,000 On Doorway Project

The Greensboro City Council approved a motion to spend $535,000 on “Pallet House” units at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The motion to approve the sole source contract with Pallet PBC Inc. for $535,000 passed on a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Zack Matheny voting no and Councilmember Yvonne Johnson absent.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Small Subdivision May Lead To Big Discussion In Summerfield

In the town of Summerfield, just about everything related to land development turns out to be controversial. Now there’s something new on the horizon for residents to debate. The Town of Summerfield has received an application to subdivide property within the town’s limits and has sent notice to residents in the area.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back

On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mebane, NC
Mebane, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
FOX8 News

Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

New 'pallet shelters' for homeless individuals coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

3824-B Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Planning Board#Electric Cars#Mebane City Council
News Argus

3139 Anderson Drive

Newly renovated 2 bedroom - Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer connections. Built-in microwave. Gas furnace. Pets allowed with fee, breed, and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1514 Gholson Ave

2BR/1BA Apartment near Winston-Salem State! - Spacious and affordable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in Winston-Salem located on the 2nd level! Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Lawncare is included in the rent. Private parking available!. 12 Month Lease available, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee applies. This home is security...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro.  A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030.  The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families.  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy