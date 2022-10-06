Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Planning board endorses rezoning requests for 2 multi-family projects held over from Sept.
Burlington’s planning and zoning commission has recommended the approval of two rezoning requests that it didn’t put to a vote when it first heard them two weeks ago due to an oversight in notification. During a special-called meeting on Monday, the planning commission’s members endorsed both of these...
rhinotimes.com
City Council Votes To Spend $535,000 On Doorway Project
The Greensboro City Council approved a motion to spend $535,000 on “Pallet House” units at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The motion to approve the sole source contract with Pallet PBC Inc. for $535,000 passed on a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Zack Matheny voting no and Councilmember Yvonne Johnson absent.
rhinotimes.com
Small Subdivision May Lead To Big Discussion In Summerfield
In the town of Summerfield, just about everything related to land development turns out to be controversial. Now there’s something new on the horizon for residents to debate. The Town of Summerfield has received an application to subdivide property within the town’s limits and has sent notice to residents in the area.
rhinotimes.com
The Garbage Roll Back Fines Are Back
On Nov. 1, the $25 fine for taking your garbage can to the street too early, or leaving it out on the street too long, is scheduled to go into effect. The $25 fine included in the City of Greensboro 2022-2023 budget was to go into effect on July 1. However, after the City Council learned of the new fine in July, the implementation of the new source of revenue for the city was postponed for 120 days.
Building on fire in Graham on East Parker Street
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham. The cause of the fire at a textile mill that was formally Culp Weaving on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley believes the fire was a result of the building not having running electricity. […]
New 'pallet shelters' for homeless individuals coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
alamancenews.com
An “all call” fire as all county fire depts. respond to Tues. night fire at old mill in Graham
A major fire erupted Tuesday night at the former Culp Mill plant on Parker Street in Graham. The fire ultimately necessitated what the city’s fire chief Tommy Cole called an “All Call,” in which fire units from every municipal and volunteer fire department across the county were called to the scene.
News Argus
3824-B Country Club Road
SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
WXII 12
Greensboro: New program will charge residents for leaving bins at the curb
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program to begin this year in hopes of keeping Greensboro's streets clean, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Greensboro will be instituting a new program that can issue a...
News Argus
3139 Anderson Drive
Newly renovated 2 bedroom - Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer connections. Built-in microwave. Gas furnace. Pets allowed with fee, breed, and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be...
News Argus
1514 Gholson Ave
2BR/1BA Apartment near Winston-Salem State! - Spacious and affordable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in Winston-Salem located on the 2nd level! Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Lawncare is included in the rent. Private parking available!. 12 Month Lease available, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee applies. This home is security...
More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro. A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030. The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families. […]
Guilford County health officials inform people in Greensboro about health options after clinic closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Division of Public Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine and other medical providers are partnering to tell people about affordable medical care options in east Greensboro after a clinic closed unexpectedly. The GCDPH wants people who relied on the now-closed Evans-Blount Total Access Care Clinic for medical services […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
Greensboro's trash guidelines look different come November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city program is charging people for leaving their trash out and it's set to begin next month. Greensboro Waste Directions Supervisor, Tori Carli, said it's set to begin next month. The push for change started in June, where the city of Greensboro planned to...
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
To watch more of Neill’s interview with Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, watch this web extra. Here he discusses his family, how the job application process for the plant will run, how ready the community is for this facility and his book (yes, he is a published author!) Sean Suggs has […]
Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it. According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road. When they got on the scene, they found […]
