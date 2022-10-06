Read full article on original website
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center
In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
Balboa Island Museum Presents 2nd Annual Fun Zone Festival November 4
Named by the Los Angeles Times as “Best of the Southland” 2022 museums, The Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach invites the community to its 2nd annual Fun Zone Festival on Friday, Nov. 4. The evening fall extravaganza at the iconic Balboa Fun Zone on the Balboa Peninsula will...
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
O.C. Sheriff Deputies are searching for an assault suspect in North Tustin this morning
Art Pedroza started Orange County’s first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the top civic blog in Orange County – New Santa Ana, plus other blogs including New Anaheim, New Fullerton and the Irvine News Blog, as well as the OC Politics Blog.
40th Anniversary of America’s “best-loved” holiday classic The Long Beach Nutcracker
The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 40th year this December, of presenting The Nutcracker at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for six performances from December 16 -18, & 22-23, 2022. As always, the beloved production bursts with special guest...
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus
A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Housing Element Certified, Renew Newport Launches Oct. 15
With the City’s General Plan Housing Element now certified by the state of California (see article below), the City Council will turn its attention next week to the Circulation Element. A Council study session on the topic will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Dr.
NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12
The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
Council Passes on Seeking Ordinance to Protect Ocean Views
Orange County teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF girls volleyball polls
Orange County girls volleyball squads are included in this week’s CIF girls volleyball polls. In the Division 1-2 poll, Huntington Beach is fourth, Mater Dei sixth, Aliso Niguel ninth and Newport Harbor 10th. Edison is ranked fourth in Division 3 while Crean Lutheran is eighth and Trabuco Hills ninth...
Four Orange County teams earn top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Four Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. Newport Harbor, San Clemente, Irvine and Crean Lutheran are ranked at the top of their divisions. In addition, JSerra, Mater Dei, Portola, Capistrano Valley, Buena Park, Canyon and...
After hard-fought crosstown battle, Irvine and Woodbridge open league play
Irvine Coach Tom Ricci talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Irvine and Woodbridge High School football teams, after a hard-fought non-league finale, now prepare to open league play this weekend. Irvine, which defeated Woodbridge 21-14 with some big defensive plays in the...
Cypress Police Department awarded $81,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Cypress Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Mayor Paulo Morales said. “Our intent is...
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach
“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022
We continue a fun addition to our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the second week of October 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
MV to host 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships
USA Diving and the Mission Viejo Nadadores announce the return of the USA Diving Junior National Championships to Southern California in 2023. The competition features 600 of the top junior divers from across the country competing in three events and four age groups. The competition and warmup dates are slated for July 24 – August 2, 2023, at the Marguerite Aquatic Complex.
