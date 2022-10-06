ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

La Palma police blotter, September 29 to October 5, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 29, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
The SAPD opens its 2nd PAAL location at the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center

In 2007, the Santa Ana Police Department opened its doors to its first Police Athletic and Activities League (PAAL) Center on the city’s west side. Today, a SECOND PAAL location, within the Roosevelt/Walker Community Center, has opened its door for Santa Ana children to enjoy on the east side of Santa Ana. Combined, these two centers serve 130 youths, providing critical after-school homework assistance, physical fitness training, exposure to culture and arts, and life lessons thru its expanding athletics programs.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
ANAHEIM, CA
Man arrested for disturbance on McGaugh Elementary School campus

A man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School during a PTA family movie night. On Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to McGaugh Elementary School, located at 1698 Bolsa Avenue, after receiving reports of a male adult threatening children in the playground area of the school. At the time, over 100 parents and children associated with the McGaugh Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) were attending a free outdoor movie event for families of children. Officers arrived on scene within one minute of being dispatched to the school.
SEAL BEACH, CA
NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12

The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Council Passes on Seeking Ordinance to Protect Ocean Views

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
After hard-fought crosstown battle, Irvine and Woodbridge open league play

Irvine Coach Tom Ricci talks to his players after Friday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Irvine and Woodbridge High School football teams, after a hard-fought non-league finale, now prepare to open league play this weekend. Irvine, which defeated Woodbridge 21-14 with some big defensive plays in the...
IRVINE, CA
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft

A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Acts in the Best Interest of Newport Beach

“The smallest deed is better than the greatest intention.” –John Burroughs. To me a clear divide exists in this year’s City Council race for District 1; intention versus deed. I have been involved in the City of Newport Beach for more than 30 years. Sitting on Boards, Commissions, non-profits and City Council has provided me the good fortune and experience with many citizens active in community affairs.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
MV to host 2023 USA Diving Junior National Championships

USA Diving and the Mission Viejo Nadadores announce the return of the USA Diving Junior National Championships to Southern California in 2023. The competition features 600 of the top junior divers from across the country competing in three events and four age groups. The competition and warmup dates are slated for July 24 – August 2, 2023, at the Marguerite Aquatic Complex.
MISSION VIEJO, CA

