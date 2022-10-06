ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title rematch

Will it be repeat or revenge when Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. on October 15 (Oct. 16 in Australia)? Inside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against the former champion Kambosos. A two-time Australian National Championships silver medalist, Kambosos made his pro debut...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Everest 2022 barrier draw: Nature Strip draws widest gate for $15 million sprint race

Nature Strip has drawn the widest barrier for this year's TAB Everest, as the champion sprinter looks to defend his crown. The eight-year-old gelding took out the 2021 edition of the race in dominant fashion and is the overwhelming favourite to go back-to-back for Chris Waller, but will have to overcome barrier 12 to take out the $15 million feature.
SPORTS
Ben Hunt slams Dragons teammates after awards night no-show

Dragons captain Ben Hunt has slammed his teammates, with only three players turning up to the club's end of year awards night. The 32-year-old took out the top gong on the night, as well as the Members' Player of the Year award, but only Zac Lomax and Michael Molo joined him in person at Doltone House.
RUGBY
