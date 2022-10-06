Nature Strip has drawn the widest barrier for this year's TAB Everest, as the champion sprinter looks to defend his crown. The eight-year-old gelding took out the 2021 edition of the race in dominant fashion and is the overwhelming favourite to go back-to-back for Chris Waller, but will have to overcome barrier 12 to take out the $15 million feature.

