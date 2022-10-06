Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Why isn't Nathan Cleary playing in Australia's Rugby League World Cup opener?
Nathan Cleary has been left out of Australia's squad for their opening match of the Rugby League World Cup - but the halfback spot is still well and truly up for grabs. The 25-year-old, who helped lead Penrith to a second-straight premiership less than two weeks ago, was named in the Kangaroos 24-man squad for the tournament, but won't feature in the side's initial game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Constellation Cup 2022: How to watch Australia vs. New Zealand netball series, team lists, start time
The Diamonds and Silver Ferns will face off in a four-game Constellation Cup series this month. Australia may have dominated since the Cup's inception in 2010, but New Zealand are the reigning champions. The Sporting News has all the key details ahead of the popular netball series. How to watch...
ng-sportingnews.com
USWNT's loss to Spain raises plenty of questions about players, head coach Vlatko Andonovkski
It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.
FIFA・
ng-sportingnews.com
Ben Hunt slams Dragons teammates after awards night no-show
Dragons captain Ben Hunt has slammed his teammates, with only three players turning up to the club's end of year awards night. The 32-year-old took out the top gong on the night, as well as the Members' Player of the Year award, but only Zac Lomax and Michael Molo joined him in person at Doltone House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
The Everest 2022 barrier draw: Nature Strip draws widest gate for $15 million sprint race
Nature Strip has drawn the widest barrier for this year's TAB Everest, as the champion sprinter looks to defend his crown. The eight-year-old gelding took out the 2021 edition of the race in dominant fashion and is the overwhelming favourite to go back-to-back for Chris Waller, but will have to overcome barrier 12 to take out the $15 million feature.
ng-sportingnews.com
Champions League Round of 16 draw: Teams qualified, fixtures, date, and time to start 2022-2023 knockouts
We have our first two teams into the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as 2002 champions Real Madrid and 2001 finalists Manchester City became the first teams to secure berths into the knockout round. There will be a total of 16 teams that make it out of the group...
UEFA・
Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Who will bank the points in one of the Champions League’s tightest groups? Join Gregg Bakowski
