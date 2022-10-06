Twins walk 20 miles across Hawaii -- and plan to in every U.S. state -- to raise awareness for kids in foster care

Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%. Vegetarians and others...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states. Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system. The twins were in Honolulu...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health. Aging Well:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday mandating access to reproductive health care services in Hawaii. The order comes after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which has allowed 18 states to enact full or partial abortion bans. “Abortion is legal...
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
hawaiireporter.com
Hawaii health care ‘an undeniable human tragedy’
The greatest takeaway from three forums last week about Hawaii’s doctor shortage was the realization that we are dealing with an undeniable human tragedy. Sponsored by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, the forums on Maui, Oahu and Hawaii island made it clear that the state’s acute shortage of physicians — estimated at more than 1,000 — is not just about doctors, but also our families, friends and neighbors throughout the islands who are desperate for affordable and easily accessible healthcare.
KITV.com
Hawaii's Dept. of Transportation pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads
EWA BEACH (KITV)- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now using asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads. Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was 20%- 40%....
KITV.com
Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone
If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Hawaii is top destination among Gen Z travelers
A new study looked at where the Gen Z population is booking their next vacations, and Hawaii came out close to the top.
Cold viruses hitting keiki hard in Hawaii
Kids with respiratory illness are filling the hospital, much sicker than normal.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
KITV.com
Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui
KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $46k on five-ace Pai Gow poker hand in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to take home big bucks in Las Vegas. The latest winner, Catherine Y., won big on a lucky hand of Pai Gow at the California Hotel & Casino!. Catherine won $46,300 after pulling four aces and a joke – essentially a five-ace hand...
KITV.com
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
bigislandvideonews.com
Plant, Thought To Be Extinct In The Wild, Found And Propagated
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Delissea argutidentata was last seen in the area in the early 1970s. The last known wild plant, found in Puʻu Waʻawaʻa, died in 2002. (BIVN) – Three organizations on Monday announced the discovery, and successful propagation, of a Hawaiian plant thought to be extinct in the wild.
LIST: Best breakfast spots on Oahu’s North Shore
Popular breakfast, lunch and brunch dishes in Hawaii are loco mocos, spam fried rice, kalua pork breakfast sliders, salmon benedicts, fresh fruit and banana pancakes.
