Twins walk 20 miles across Hawaii -- and plan to in every U.S. state -- to raise awareness for kids in foster care

The greatest takeaway from three forums last week about Hawaii’s doctor shortage was the realization that we are dealing with an undeniable human tragedy. Sponsored by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, the forums on Maui, Oahu and Hawaii island made it clear that the state’s acute shortage of physicians — estimated at more than 1,000 — is not just about doctors, but also our families, friends and neighbors throughout the islands who are desperate for affordable and easily accessible healthcare.

