Harrowing rescues save migrants off Greece; at least 22 die

Read full article on original website
Related
Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status
The European Commission on Wednesday said it was recommending that EU countries give Bosnia candidacy status to join the bloc. "The Commission recommends that candidate status be granted to Bosnia and Herzegovina by the (European) Council on the understanding that a number of steps are taken," commissioner for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted after making the announcement to EU lawmakers.
Taliban say Afghanistan secure enough for big projects
The Taliban say there is enough security across Afghanistan to restart major economic projects, despite attacks rocking the country since the group seized power more than a year ago
Comments / 0