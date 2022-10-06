ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

By JILL LAWLESS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lLmwC_0iO5HFMX00

LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union.

The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.

Truss and her ministers say they want to solve a fractious dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules. On Thursday, the British leader plans to travel to the Czech Republic for the first meeting of the European Political Community, an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.

A few weeks ago, British officials were cool about the new forum, which includes the 27 EU member countries, aspiring members and the U.K., the only nation to have left the bloc.

Now, the government says Truss intends to play a leading role at the summit, where she will use an opening session address to urge unity against the “strategic challenges” exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — especially Europe’s energy dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain was looking at the new grouping “with an open mind.”

“We want to find ways of working well with our neighbors and partners and friends in Europe,” he said at the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference this week.

The European Political Community has another advantage for post-Brexit Britain: It shows “there is more to Europe than the EU," Cleverly said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put Brexit in perspective and brought Western allies closer together. The energy squeeze and cost-of-living crisis unleashed by the war have given governments in Britain and across Europe more pressing problems to deal with.

Truss' office says she plans to tell the Prague summit that “Europe is facing its biggest crisis since the Second World War, And we have faced it together with unity and resolve.”

“We must continue to stand firm — to ensure that Ukraine wins this war, but also to deal with the strategic challenges that it has exposed," she plans to say in her address.

The U.K. has also softened its tone – if not its stance – in the dispute with the EU over trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Arrangements for Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU nation — have been the most contentious issue so far in the U.K.-E.U. divorce. The two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Instead, some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. undergo checks.

That solution has spiraled into a political crisis for the power-sharing government in Belfast, with British Unionist politicians refusing to form a government with Irish nationalists because they see the checks as undermining Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

With talks between the U.K. and the EU to solve the problem gridlocked, Johnson's government introduced legislation earlier this year to suspend the checks and rip up part of its legally binding Brexit treaty. The unilateral move brought legal action from the EU and the risk of an all-out trade war.

Truss’ government has not abandoned that bill, which is on a slow journey through Parliament. But Cleverly has stressed his warm relationship with the EU’s Brexit chief, Maros Sefcovic, and negotiators from the two sides have held their first talks in months.

“I think there is a recognition that it’s in our collective interest to get this result,” Cleverly said.

Even Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker, a Brexit hardliner who helped scuttle former Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempts to forge a closer relationship with the EU, apologized and promised “to work extremely hard” to improve relations.

“I and others did not always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust us to accept that they have legitimate interests, legitimate interests that we’re willing to respect,” Baker said.

European leaders are welcoming, but wary. They want the U.K. to scrap both the treaty-breaching legislation and its insistence on removing the European Court of Justice’s role in overseeing the Brexit agreement.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said “there is a window of opportunity now over the next couple of weeks to see if we can come to an agreement” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

David Henig, a trade expert at the European Center for International Political Economy, said "we’ve had positive mood music before, but it does feel a slightly better kind of positive mood music,”

“Coming at the (Conservative) conference, where you wouldn’t expect it to come … it does feel like there is something there."

“I’m not getting out the hallelujahs yet that it’s the start of a long-term change,” Henig said. "But because of where it’s happening, I take it slightly more seriously this time.”

____

Follow AP's coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Explosions on Monday rocked multiple cities across Ukraine, including missile strikes on the capital Kyiv for the first time in months, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin called a Saturday explosion on the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea a “terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

'Romantic gestures take many forms': Ukraine posts video asking France to send weapons

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Wednesday asking France to show Kyiv its love by sending more weapons amid Russia's war on the sovereign nation, now nearing its eighth month. “Romantic gestures take many forms,” says a message at the beginning of the whimsical 40-second clip set to Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin’s classic "Je t'aime moi non plus" as images of roses, chocolate and lovers holding hands near the Eiffel Tower are displayed on the screen.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
WSB Radio

France orders gas depot workers back to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS — (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started requisitioning some workers at gas depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying gas shortages are becoming “unbearable” for too many consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

BRUSSELS — At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. “What Ukraine is asking for, and what we...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to "long-term success." Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country's financial stability.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

NATO cautious to avoid Ukraine war but members help anyway

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Eu#The European Union#Conservative Party#Post Brexit#British#French#Russian
WSB Radio

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
International Relations
WSB Radio

Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town

A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more potent air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear plant off the invaded country’s electrical grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating. Energoatom said the external power source was repaired after about eight hours and that the plant’s emergency diesel generators — which rely on uncertain fuel deliveries in the war zone — provided backup in the meantime, but a similarly hazardous interruption could happen at any time. “Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to deescalate. On the contrary, it is shelling important infrastructure daily,” the company’s press service told The Associated Press.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open

Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
TENNIS
WSB Radio

What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it's becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America's worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat's visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
PETS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy