ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1H1G_0iO5Gy6b00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.

Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.

Claim HARMON15 (offer active 10/4/2022-10/9/2022) here. (http://yhoo.it/dfs)Rewards Program terms apply.

03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week

08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice

10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires

12:05 Gabe Davis

13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run

15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs

24:15 Allen Robinson

26:50 Breece Hall

28:15 Geno Smith

32:40 Falcons offense

37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens

42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson

44:45 Rams offense

51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Carson Wentz spoils good day with game-losing goal-line interception

Amid a rough start to his Washington Commanders career, Carson Wentz pieced together a solid outing on Sunday with a chance to put his team in the win column. Then disaster struck. Facing third-and-goal with nine seconds remaining and a chance to beat the Tennessee Titans, Wentz instead turned the ball over at the goal line. Wentz looked left on a shotgun pass from the 2-yard line to running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line. Instead, he found Titans linebacker David Long, who was one of a pair of Tennessee defenders surrounding the Washington running back.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

Browns get head start on trade deadline, reportedly deal for Falcons LB Deion Jones

With a losing record in a competitive AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have struck a deal in an effort to shore up their defense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns followed up their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler whose contract has become a salary cap burden in Atlanta. They'll receive late-round compensation in return, per the report. The deal arrives roughly three weeks before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Was this roughing the passer? Debatable call goes Tom Brady's way

For the first three quarters of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Falcons were doing nothing. Literally, nothing. Tampa Bay had posted a 21-0 lead that, given the way Atlanta was floundering, looked insurmountable. And then the Falcons started surmounting. Atlanta scored twice in the fourth quarter, then took the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — On the Rams' third offensive play, Dallas' Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback's fumble and rumbled into the end zone. “It was a surreal moment,” Lawrence said of his second touchdown in...
DALLAS, TX
WSB Radio

From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
WSB Radio

Braves host Phillies in NLDS Game 1

The Braves begin post-season play Tuesday afternoon hosting the Phillies in game one of the NLDS. The Braves will be playing their first game since last Wednesday while the Phillies advanced in the playoffs with a two-game sweep of the Cardinals over the weekend. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy