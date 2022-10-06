Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Lights lamp Tuesday
Marchessault scored a goal on seven shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board early in the second period. The 31-year-old winger had the second-best scoring total of his career in 2021-22, with 30 goals and 36 assists in 76 contests. Even if he can't replicate those point totals, he's a high-volume shooter with a physical edge who should provide solid category coverage in fantasy.
NHL・
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps to No. 1, Alabama falls to No. 3 in college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 6 have produced a shake-up in the top four of the college football rankings. There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and every spot in the top five has a new team as the voters start to scrutinize every result among the final undefeated teams in the country.
CBS Sports
Jalon Daniels injury update: Kansas QB 'doubtful' vs. Oklahoma after leaving Week 6 loss vs. TCU
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the catalyst behind one of the best early-season stories in college football, is doubtful for the Jayhawks' game against Oklahoma on Saturday after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 6 loss to TCU, coach Lance Leipold told reporters on Tuesday. Daniels led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009 before he left the 38-31 loss Saturday to TCU in the first half.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable to play Wednesday
Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Jokic has missed two consecutive preseason games due to a right wrist sprain. It appears that the Nuggets are being extra cautious with Jokic in order to ensure he is healthy for the regular season. That means that the star big man will likely play limited minutes if he does play at all for the rest of the preseason.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
From Deep: Just how high can Zion Williamson and the Pelicans fly?
The New Orleans Pelicans lost five of their first six games last season, then Brandon Ingram hurt his hip and they lost their next seven. At 1-12 on Nov. 12, with Zion Williamson's status something of a mystery, it looked like they were going nowhere fast. Eleven months later, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Panthers' Giovanni Ricci: Serves as safety valve underneath
Ricci hauled in all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound fullback played 20 of the Panthers' 69 snaps in the win and set a new single-game career high in receptions, but Ricci is unlikely to see an expanded role in the Carolina passing attack as a result. The 25-year-old will continue to serve as a little more than a dump-off target underneath when the quarterback is facing pressure, or if the team's key pass catchers are well covered.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Raiders' Davante Adams shoves man to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Sees career-high 30 offensive snaps
With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Franks saw a career-high 30 offensive snaps during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay but failed to haul in either of his two targets. Franks transitioned from quarterback to tight end this offseason and has slowly developed into a trustworthy option for the Falcons. With Pitts sidelined, he saw the second most offensive snaps among Atlanta's tight ends and garnered one more target than Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse. However, both of Franks' pass-catching opportunities came on downfield shots and neither of them were close to being completed. Regardless, Franks' development is certainly worth monitoring, especially if Pitts remains sidelined for an extended period.
Comments / 0