ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Man with electric wheelchair ‘frightened’ by prospect of real-terms benefits cut

By Lottie Kilraine
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ijgz_0iO5Gdoa00

A disabled man who is unable to charge his wheelchair as the cost of living soars has said he is “frightened” by the prospect of a real-terms cut to benefits.

Peter Wilson, 54, from Hull in East Yorkshire , is unable to work due to his disability and receives benefits including Universal Credit and personal independence payments (PIP).

Mr Wilson has had mobility issues for more than a decade after he slipped on a patch of ice 11 years ago and permanently damaged his spine.

His condition has deteriorated over time and he now uses an electric wheelchair, has a stoma bag, and suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis.

Mr Wilson currently relies on a Micrel Rythmic pump to pump fluids around his body overnight but charging it daily, along with his wheelchair, is becoming more expensive.

“I’ve got to think about all the medical equipment that’s got to be charged during the day because almost everything I need runs on electricity,” he told the PA news agency.

“The batteries and battery pack have got to be recharged in the daytime so that it is ready for when the nurses come at night.

“I have to try and make savings elsewhere so I now spend more time indoors because I’m so scared about the cost of charging my chair.”

Mr Wilson said the lack of clarity from the Government over whether more help will be provided for people on benefits is “very worrying”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have so far not ruled out such a real-terms cut to benefits following last month’s tax-cutting mini-budget.

Earlier this week former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown warned it would be “immoral”, “unfair” and “unequal” not to increase benefits alongside inflation, which has soared in recent months to levels unseen in generations.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Conservative minister Penny Mordaunt became the most high-profile member of the Cabinet to back calls from Tory MPs to uprate benefits in line with inflation.

Mr Wilson said the Government always wants to keep benefits as “low as humanly possible” and he is concerned that enough is not being provided for people with disabilities.

“They seem to want people to work, so they pay them less benefit,” he said.

“But then for people like me who are unable to work, we have to rely on what we get.

“I don’t feel like enough is being done to help us and it is all very worrying.

“The worry manifests itself in stress, I’m getting a lot more headaches and I do feel depressed most of the time.”

Last year Mr Wilson paid around £80 a month for electricity but his bills have now almost doubled, despite him making efforts to cut down on usage.

It's getting to the point where I'm going to start missing meals to be able to pay

Peter Wilson

“My bills now cost around £140, even though I am using less than I did before,” Mr Wilson said.

“I’ve set the thermostat so the heating won’t go on unless it is very, very cold and I only use hot water to boil a few pans.

“I’m really frightened about what next month’s bills are going to be and it’s getting to the point where I’m going to start missing meals to be able to pay.

“Even though I have quite an energy efficient table-top oven, if I use it twice a day I know I am just burning through more electric.”

Mr Wilson is diabetic, has an intolerance to dairy products and also needs to stick to a low-fibre diet, which means he has to buy specific brands of food that cater to his dietary requirements.

However, this comes at a higher cost and means he is unable to purchase cheaper alternatives that could help bring down his monthly spend on food shops.

“My total monthly bill is £250 and it might sound a lot for one person, but things are so expensive with food intolerances,” Mr Wilson said.

“For example, I can’t get a lot of the savers products, such as bread, because I have to buy special free-from brands which are much more expensive.”

He added: “I don’t think I will be able to cope if food prices keep increasing along with gas and electric.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Remote worker receives surprise meeting invitation from manager while secretly on plane: ‘Internet is down’

A remote worker has gone viral after he shared a video showing the realities of working from home.TikTok user Mr Brotein has more than 50,000 on the video-sharing platform, where he posts tips and relatable content about remote work. In one video – which has received 3.4 million views since it was posted on 29 September – he captured the uncomfortable moment when his manager invited him to a work meeting while he was secretly on a plane.“When you’re working from home and your manager invites you to a meeting in 30 minutes,” the text overlay read. In the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Labour set to win across Tories’ southern heartlands thanks to Liz Truss, poll shows

Labour is set to capture vast swathes of the Tories' southern heartlands following Liz Truss's disastrous first month as prime minister, a new poll shows.Keir Starmer's party, which was 29 point behind the Tories in the so-called "Blue Wall" seats at the 2019 election, is now 21 points ahead.The 42 constituencies polled are southern seats traditionally won by the Tories, where the Liberal Democrats came second last time.But with Liz Truss's popularity plumbing historic depths after a calamitous budget, the Tories are now set to win just 28 per cent of the vote in their own heartlands, down 22 percentage...
WORLD
The Independent

Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address

A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: No 10 warns of ‘difficult decisions’ despite PM ruling out spending cuts

Prime minister Liz Truss has insisted that the government would not have to make public spending cuts – despite market chaos sparked by the borrowing spree set out in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Asked by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs whether she would keep her Tory leadership campaign promise not to cut public spending, Ms Truss replied: “Absolutely.”But, despite the PM’s seemingly clear-cut response to Mr Starmer’s question, No 10 has said “difficult decisions” will need to be made.Ms Truss’s official spokesman said the PM was “clear that government spending will continue to rise but, beyond that, it...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Voices: The moment when the Tory benches transformed into three full rows of the gnashing teeth emoji

Having accidentally detonated the economy because she didn’t understand what she was doing, you would, by this point, hope that the prime minister might have learned that the words that come out of her mouth are of immense significance.On Tuesday, the Bank of England intervened, for a second time, to protect people’s pensions from the government’s actions and it certainly chose its own words with great care.“Dysfunction in the market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics, pose a material risk to UK financial stability,” it announced, while announcing it was going to have to buy up even...
U.K.
The Independent

Shelbrooke defends Trident in Scotland amid Sturgeon’s disarmament calls

Trident in Scotland provides a “constant counterbalance” against nuclear threat, the UK defence procurement minister has said in response to Nicola Sturgeon’s calls for disarmament.Alec Shelbrooke, who visited Navy personnel at His Majesty’s Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde – commonly known as Faslane – on Wednesday, said the UK’s nuclear deterrence stance protects European security.His comments are in contrast to Scotland’s First Minister who said the “whole world should move away from nuclear weapons” during a Channel 4 interview on Friday.A nuclear threat has increased in recent months amid claims Russian president Vladimir Putin could use the weaponry to escalate the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Heart attack responses a ‘shambles’ as patients face eight-hour ambulance waits

Senior doctors have sent a warning over the “shambles” of heart attack care as pressures on the NHS have left patients waiting eight hours for an ambulance.The warnings come as several hospitals in the past week have declared critical incidents over the level of pressure on their emergency care services.Portsmouth Hospital said on Monday: “Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.”The hospital said it was operating a “strict redirection” policy to alternative services for people who attend A&E and do not have a life-threatening condition.Meanwhile, the Isle...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Intolerance#Electricity#Uk#Universal Credit#Micrel Rythmic
The Independent

Families feel ‘betrayed’ over Covid-19 inquiry delays, John Swinney hears

Families who lost loved ones to Covid-19 told Scotland’s Deputy First Minister an inquiry into their deaths has “betrayed” promises to keep them front and centre, a solicitor has said.John Swinney met a delegation of members from the Scottish Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group and their solicitor Aamer Anwar on Wednesday.Following the meeting, Mr Anwar said the families “believed Mr Swinney is a man of integrity” and accepted assurances there was no political interference in the public inquiry.However, the solicitor said his clients are demanding answers into the handling of Covid-19 deaths.The resignations of Lady Poole, who chaired Scotland’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg accuses BBC presenter of breaching impartiality on mini-Budget

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused the BBC of breaking its own impartiality rules during a discussion about the government’s mini-Budget.Speaking to Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4, the business secretary claimed that the presenter’s suggestion that the Bank of England had to intervene amid financial turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event was merely “speculation.”“What has caused the effect in pension funds... is not necessarily the mini-budget. I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality, it is a commentary rather than a factual question,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.Sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

Jamie Oliver says ‘children coming to school with empty lunchboxes’ in free meals plea

Jamie Oliver has warned children are coming to school with empty lunchboxes and no money for food as he called for more pupils to qualify for free meals. The chef warned the most vulnerable in society were struggling from being excluded from the scheme. It came as a joint campaign by The Independent and The Food Foundation urged the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty but who are not currently eligible. Currently, households must earn under £7,400 a year - excluding benefits - to receive free school meals. Have you been affected by this story?...
U.K.
The Independent

Charities call on government to urgently increase number of free school meals

Charity bosses have called on the government to act “urgently” to extend free school meals as part of the Feed the Future campaign with The Independent.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here“We have to decide as a nation that it is wrong to make hungry children forage for food and that extending free school meals to all children in poverty is the right thing to do because one thing we know – hungry children cannot learn,” said Stephanie Slater, chief executive of School Food Matters, in backing the Feed the Future campaign calling for the prime...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Government accused of prolonging rail workers dispute

The Government has been accused of prolonging the bitter rail dispute by refusing to give the industry enough funds to resolve the deadlocked row over pay.Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a “change of atmosphere” from ministers as well as train operators and Network Rail (NR) was needed.He told the Transport Select Committee that train companies were given £30 million by the Department for Transport (DfT) every time there was a strike, so although workers lost money, they didn’t.“That is why it is taking so much time to come up with proposals,” he...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Social care ‘on its knees’ as vacancies hit record high

Social care services face an “absolute crisis” over record vacancies as unfilled jobs have risen by more than 50 per cent in a year, a new analysis reveals. New data on social care workers shows at least 165,000 vacancies across adult social care providers at the end of 2021-22.This is the highest on record according to the charity Skills for Care, which has collected the data since 2012.Leading think tanks have warned the figures to point to the “absolute crisis” facing social care with the “system on its knees”.The annual report by Skills for Care also predicts social care services...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘It’s too expensive to eat lunch and feed my children’: The rise of the school food bank

The queue began 45 minutes before the opening of the weekly school food bank. It started outside the glass-fronted school entrance, snaked along the wall and, by the time produce-laden tables are assembled at 3.15pm, winds around the corner into the next street. To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereThis is a typical Wednesday afternoon at St Mary’s RC Primary, a school in the shadow of the multibillion-pound Battersea Power Station development but where 50 per cent of the 195 pupils are on free school meals. And yet the bulk of parents in the queue...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The Independent

878K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy