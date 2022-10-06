Read full article on original website
Chelsea close to taking Joe Shields from Southampton as head of recruitment
Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Southampton to appoint Joe Shields as their director of recruitment. He is the head of senior recruitment at St Mary’s and is highly regarded by Chelsea for his work there and at Manchester City. Shields joined Southampton in July and has...
