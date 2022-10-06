Effective: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if planning travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western and Central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the second Wind Advisory Thursday, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured objects will be blown around. Driving will be difficult. Working on elevated structures such as rooftops will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO