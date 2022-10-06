Read full article on original website
KOMU
Developer at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway
A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
KOMU
Russell Boulevard residents speak out about high speeds at traffic calming meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department met Monday night to discuss traffic calming operations on Russell Boulevard. Residents of the street had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the topic. The concerns come after the required minimum of 10 residents signed a petition for the city...
KOMU
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 3 p.m. Chief Geoff Jones was at the scene, along with three CPD vehicles. A home was also blocked off with...
KOMU
Crews respond to shots fired on Clark Lane Wednesday morning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early Wednesday morning. At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
KOMU
Voluntary Action Center collecting clothing items for winter
COLUMBIA - Voluntary Action Center (VAC) will kick off Winter Warm Up, a modified version of the former Warm Up Columbia on Oct. 17. With this change, VAC says it is better able to serve the needs of individuals and families in our community. VAC will collect clean, gently used...
KOMU
City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place To Call Home
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge opened a new building in Columbia Monday to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a nonprofit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place To Call Home"...
KOMU
Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
KOMU
Roots N Blues Festival helps support local businesses as it wrapped up Sunday
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues Festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for local businesses set up at the event. According to festival spokesperson...
KOMU
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10
Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida
FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
KOMU
Linn man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash that left three injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A Linn man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash Sunday that left three people injured in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department responded to the crash on the 1600 block of westbound US Highway 50 and Highway 63 around 7:30 p.m.
KOMU
Columbia Board of Education meets for the first time under new guideline
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education held its first board meeting Monday since passing an updated public comment policy. No one registered in advance to speak at the meeting so there was not a public comment section. Board president David Seamon read the guidelines and expectations of public comment...
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
KOMU
Author Danielle Geller to share her story for Indigenous Peoples Day
COLUMBIA - In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday and for National Archives month, Navajo citizen and author Danielle Geller will speak virtually about her memoir Dog Flowers at Columbia College. Dog Flowers follows Geller's journey of returning to the Navajo reservation to confront her family's history through a...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain returns to the region with temperature changes
Drought conditions have been persistent across the state through the summer and it's causing impacts. Rainfall chances on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be enough to fix the drought, but we need the moisture and this is our most substantial chance in weeks. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Rain chances for Tuesday...
KOMU
NAACP to hold voter registration, drop-in candidate events
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri NAACP will hold a voter registration event and a virtual candidate drop-in event over the next week. The voter registration event will be held on the last day to register to vote in Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the NAACP Office in Jefferson City, located at 111 W. High Street.
KOMU
Jefferson City scores game winner in clutch-time against Helias
JEFFERSON CITY - The Helias Crusaders could not defend home turf at De La Salle Soccer Field as Jefferson City scored 2 2nd half goals to win 2-1. 1st half, the Crusaders found the net as Nick Dyro crossed it to captain, Connor Mudd, who dribbled past defenders and scored off his right foot.
KOMU
Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night
ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
