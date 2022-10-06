ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Developer at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway

A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police investigate 'suspicious death' in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 3 p.m. Chief Geoff Jones was at the scene, along with three CPD vehicles. A home was also blocked off with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to shots fired on Clark Lane Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to two separate calls of shots fired early Wednesday morning. At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5014 Clark Lane on reports that two to three gunshots were fired. According to the calls, the shots were fired out of an unidentified van.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Voluntary Action Center collecting clothing items for winter

COLUMBIA - Voluntary Action Center (VAC) will kick off Winter Warm Up, a modified version of the former Warm Up Columbia on Oct. 17. With this change, VAC says it is better able to serve the needs of individuals and families in our community. VAC will collect clean, gently used...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place To Call Home

COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge opened a new building in Columbia Monday to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a nonprofit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place To Call Home"...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home

COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations

OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12

Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10

Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida

FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Board of Education meets for the first time under new guideline

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education held its first board meeting Monday since passing an updated public comment policy. No one registered in advance to speak at the meeting so there was not a public comment section. Board president David Seamon read the guidelines and expectations of public comment...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor

MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Author Danielle Geller to share her story for Indigenous Peoples Day

COLUMBIA - In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday and for National Archives month, Navajo citizen and author Danielle Geller will speak virtually about her memoir Dog Flowers at Columbia College. Dog Flowers follows Geller's journey of returning to the Navajo reservation to confront her family's history through a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Rain returns to the region with temperature changes

Drought conditions have been persistent across the state through the summer and it's causing impacts. Rainfall chances on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be enough to fix the drought, but we need the moisture and this is our most substantial chance in weeks. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Rain chances for Tuesday...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

NAACP to hold voter registration, drop-in candidate events

JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri NAACP will hold a voter registration event and a virtual candidate drop-in event over the next week. The voter registration event will be held on the last day to register to vote in Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the NAACP Office in Jefferson City, located at 111 W. High Street.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night

ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
ASHLAND, MO

