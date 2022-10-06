Read full article on original website
Bob Arum: "To Surpass Mayweather's Career Takes A lot, I Think Shakur Has The Ability"
Before officially inking his name on the dotted line with his promotional company, Bob Arum knew there was something intrinsically special about Shakur Stevenson. Five years later, three world titles, and a sparkling undefeated record - and Arum was ostensibly proven right. Having watched the former Olympic silver medalist up close and personal on countless occasions, Arum begins to gush over Stevenson’s otherworldly skillset.
Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
Jason Moloney Pushing For WBC Mandatory, Sees Victory in Australia as Final Hurdle
Jason Moloney is geared up to put himself in line for a third attempt at a world title, as the Australian gets set for his clash with Nawaphon Kaikanha on home soil. The fight will pit two of the bantamweight division's highest rated contenders against each other, with a world title opportunity likely for the winner, and ‘Mayhem’ opened up about preparations ahead of the make-or-break clash.
Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
Carlos Adames’ Trainer: Take It To The Bank – This Man Will Beat [Jermall] Charlo
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames and his handlers aren’t sure whether Jermall Charlo will want to fight him after what transpired Saturday night. Adames’ demolition of Juan Macias Montiel earned him the WBC interim middleweight title. His third-round knockout of Montiel also made Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) the mandatory challenger for Charlo’s championship.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Seems Likely, Says Frank Warren
Frank Warren, the co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has confirmed that his boxer will likely face division veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3. Fury had recently been in talks to have a blockbuster with Anthony Joshua - but their discussions fell apart when the two were unable to finalize a deal in time for a year-end encounter.
Visa Issue Almost Made Adames Pull Out Of Montiel Fight; Daughter Died During Camp
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames almost didn’t make it to Los Angeles in time to weigh in for the impressive victory that made him the WBC interim middleweight champion and the mandatory challenger for Jermall Charlo’s 160-pound title. An extended delay in receiving the work visa Adames...
Savannah Marshall: Shields Says There is Rematch Clause - But There is None!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is ready for the biggest fight of her pro career. This coming Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, she will collide with her amateur rival - IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields. The fight was due to happen several weeks ago, but it postponed...
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Norbelto Jimenez: I Have The Ability To Beat Moloney In His Own Home; I Hope The Decision Is Fair
Norbelto Jimenez is surprisingly confident for a fighter who has come up unlucky far too many times before on the road. The former title challenger once again travels abroad for a notable junior bantamweight fight, as he next faces former secondary WBA titlist Andrew Moloney. The two will meet in a scheduled ten-round bout on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight championship rematch which headlines an October 15 ESPN telecast from Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Abel Sanchez Criticizes Charlo, Andrade: They Are Just Sitting Around Waiting For A Big Payday
There was a bitter look of disappointment etched onto the face of Abel Sanchez. For approximately a decade, the world-renowned trainer had done his best to mold Gennadiy Golovkin into one of boxing’s most feared punchers. Although the pair split suddenly in 2018, Sanchez holds no ill-will towards his...
Jason Moloney: Tough Task For Kambosos, As I Rate Devin As A Special Fighter
Jason Moloney will once again have an up-close view for the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran bantamweight contender from Australia is obviously rooting for a different outcome this time around. He also recognizes that countryman George Kambosos once again faces a gargantuan task ahead of his rematch with reigning lightweight king Devin Haney. The second fight comes four months after Haney (28-0, 15KOs) traveled halfway around the world to soundly outpoint Kambosos over twelve rounds this past June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Sebastian Fundora Takes Another Step: Weekend Afterthoughts
Few divisions have been as intriguing, for as long, as Jr. middleweight over now more than half a decade. The cast has changed at times but it continues to reload with fun new options. After his thrilling win over Erickson Lubin, Sebastian Fundora was confirmed as a serious contender. The...
Caleb Plant: Dirrell Likes To Act Like A Bully But Sells A Lot Of Wolf Tickets
Caleb Plant is never at a loss to find an enemy in the super middleweight division. It’s never personal, though he questions whether it’s the case for Anthony Dirrell. The buildup to the battle of former super middleweight titleholders has been nothing short of contentious. It’s par for the course for both fighters, though Plant detects a pattern from his upcoming opponent.
Daniel Dubois-Kevin Lerena In Discussion For November 26 WBA Title Fight
Daniel Dubois will potentially land a southpaw challenger for his next fight while in pursuit of a title consolidation clash with Oleksandr Usyk. BoxingScene.com has learned that South Africa’s Kevin Lerena has emerged as the frontrunner to next challenge for Dubois’ secondary WBA heavyweight title. The fight is not yet finalized but trending in the right direction for a tentatively planned November 26 show at The O2, per a source with intimate knowledge of current talks.
Kambosos: It Will Be Sweeter This Time - Getting The Belts Back From Haney!
Former unified junior welterweight champion George Kambosos is days away from his contracted rematch with Devin Haney in Melbourne on Sunday (Saturday in the United States). Earlier this year, Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed champion at 140-pounds. Kambosos, 29-years-old, has been training an undisclosed location...
Deontay Wilder: Helenius Has A Warrior Heart; I’m Definitely Not Taking Him Lightly
Deontay Wilder would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in 2023. The former WBC heavyweight champion has talked about both bouts during the buildup toward his return from a one-year layoff October 15. Wilder has made it clear, however, that he hasn’t overlooked his upcoming opponent, Robert Helenius, just because he has spoken about challenging Ukraine’s Usyk for his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts and finally fighting England’s Joshua, who has lost back-to-back 12-round title fights to Usyk.
Wilder: I Want To Get Back To The Big Fights, Giving Fans What They Want To See
Former heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring in an all-new episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the celebrated knockout artist promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Michael Conlan-Karim Guerfi Set For December 10 in Belfast
Michael Conlan will once again fight on familiar soil as he works towards another title shot. The two-time Olympian and 2012 Bronze medalist is set for his third fight as he will face France's Karim Guerfi. The scheduled ten-round featherweight bout is set to take place on December 10 at The SSE Arena in Conlan's hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Delfine Persoon To Return On November 13 on Mayweather-Deji Undercard In Dubai
Delfine Persoon will once again appear in supporting capacity to a Floyd Mayweather exhibition match. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the former lightweight champion—now campaigning at junior lightweight—will return to the ring on November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Belgium’s Persoon will face Germany's Ikram Kerwat in a scheduled ten-round junior lightweight contest.
