Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Gamespot
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Gamespot
New Signalis Gameplay Trailer Is A Spooky Dive Into Cosmic Terror
Ahead of its launch later this month, a new gameplay trailer for the indie-horror game Signalis has gone live. Designed to offer a classic horror experience, Signalis is set in a dystopian future where humanity has uncovered a dark cosmic secret and things have (naturally) gone horribly wrong. A love...
Gamespot
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Fan-Made Metal Gear Solid Music Video Is Seriously Impressive
From Minecraft maps to hand-drawn tattoos, fans are always crafting labors of love for their favorite games. However, one Metal Gear Solid aficionado managed to put together a meme-themed music video for the original game that's not only incredibly detailed, but uses the game's original assets to full effect. That...
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
Gamespot
Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass
Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
Gamespot
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Orisa Hero Guide
If you took a break from the original Overwatch for several months and decided to hop back into Overwatch 2 upon its recent release, you're likely going to be surprised by several new elements. From new heroes to a new format, there is a flurry of changes in the FPS sequel. However, perhaps one of the largest changes from the original to the sequel is the rework of Orisa.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors
The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Could Bring Soccer Pros To Call Of Duty, Leak Suggests
Another potential leak surfaces for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ahead of the October 28 release date, as a notable leaker claims to reveal the next major operator collaboration coming to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The Ghost of Hope, who is a notable Call of Duty...
Gamespot
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt
We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Gamespot
Bizarre Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Features V-Tuber With Voiced Dialogue
After promising new information earlier in the week, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, which could go down as one of the most bizarre Pokemon trailers ever made. The three-minute video features Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader of the Paldea region. Iono is an...
Gamespot
Respawn Unveils Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Via New Launch Trailer
Apex Legends Mobile developer Respawn Entertainment released the mobile game's third seasonal battle pass battle last week, but today, devs finally unveiled the upcoming season of Apex Mobile via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launch trailer. The trailer reveals that Season 3's debut legend is Ash, marking the first time Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new season without a new mobile-exclusive legend, instead opting to bring in another character from Apex on console and PC.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
The Knights are not just sidekicks, replacements, or imitations. They are everything their predecessor taught them and so much more. The Gotham Knights are Gotham’s future.
Gamespot
Star Citizen Has Been Purchased By Over 1 Million Players
Star Citizen has sold a sizable amount of copies according to Cloud Imperium Games boss Chris Roberts' CitizenCon 2952 introductory speech. In fact, 1.7 million players have purchased the game. "Today there are just over four million accounts with 1.7 million accounts of them having purchased the game," said Roberts.
Gamespot
Brutal Overwatch 2 Bug Apparently Buys Skins From Shop, Now Fixed
Overwatch 2 might be one of the biggest games in the world, but its launch has been anything but seamless. Now, some fans are reporting a nasty glitch that can cause the game to randomly buy skins in the in-game shop for premium currency. Ouch. While this issue appears to...
