U.S. predicts Ukraine will battle through winter; allies bolster air defenses
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to battle through harsh winter conditions to try to recapture even more territory from Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more aid in the wake of Russian missile strikes.
‘Stalwart’ Idaho Dad Killed While Fighting in Ukraine
Another American citizen has been killed fighting in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Initial reports on social media identified the man as military veteran Dane Partridge from Idaho. When asked about those reports, a State Department spokesperson did not confirm the man’s identity but verified that a U.S. citizen had recently been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.The spokesperson added that department officials are in touch with the man’s family and that no further details about his death would be provided out of respect.On Facebook, posts from Partridge’s friends and family members...
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high” inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead. In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market” — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s inflationary pressures. They noted that hiring remained “robust,” which itself fuels high inflation as wages rise sharply. The minutes show that the policymakers expressed concern during their meeting that the U.S. economy might be vulnerable to damage from a sputtering Chinese economy and a slowdown in Europe arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Venezuela objects to U.S. court's calendar to sell Citgo parent's shares
CARACAS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government on Wednesday objected to what it called an "arbitrary decision" by a U.S. court that approved a calendar for auctioning shares in the parent of Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, which is owned by Venezuela.
Palestinians protest as Jerusalem refugee camp locked down
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested at checkpoints into a refugee camp in Jerusalem and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces broke out across the West Bank on Wednesday, with a Palestinian killed near the southern city of Hebron.
