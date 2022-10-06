ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Stalwart’ Idaho Dad Killed While Fighting in Ukraine

Another American citizen has been killed fighting in Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.Initial reports on social media identified the man as military veteran Dane Partridge from Idaho. When asked about those reports, a State Department spokesperson did not confirm the man’s identity but verified that a U.S. citizen had recently been killed in the Donbas region of Ukraine.The spokesperson added that department officials are in touch with the man’s family and that no further details about his death would be provided out of respect.On Facebook, posts from Partridge’s friends and family members...
The Associated Press

Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high” inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead. In minutes from their Sept. 20-21 meeting released Wednesday, the Fed policymakers judged that a “softening of the labor market” — likely including higher unemployment — would be needed to curb the nation’s inflationary pressures. They noted that hiring remained “robust,” which itself fuels high inflation as wages rise sharply. The minutes show that the policymakers expressed concern during their meeting that the U.S. economy might be vulnerable to damage from a sputtering Chinese economy and a slowdown in Europe arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Reuters

Palestinians protest as Jerusalem refugee camp locked down

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people protested at checkpoints into a refugee camp in Jerusalem and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces broke out across the West Bank on Wednesday, with a Palestinian killed near the southern city of Hebron.
