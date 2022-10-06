Read full article on original website
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
Biden to Lapid: ‘You are making history’ with maritime border deal
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was “making history” by agreeing to a maritime border deal with Lebanon to end a decade-long-plus dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. In a phone call, Biden told Lapid, “You are making history,”...
Israeli MK to Christian parliamentarians: ‘Demand your govts. sanction Iran’
Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel on Tuesday night called on Christian parliamentarians from around the world to demand their governments sanction Iran, in a dramatic address that culminated with her cutting her hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women. “Demand that your governments and elected officials stand by the...
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal
The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
White House: Israel-Lebanon border deal identified by Biden as ‘real opportunity’ a decade ago
Achieving a maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon was identified by U.S. President Joe Biden as a “real opportunity” more than a decade ago, a senior administration official told journalists on Tuesday. “This is something that Vice President Biden identified a decade ago as a real opportunity....
Lapid: Maritime border agreement with Lebanon a ‘historic achievement’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday lauded a prospective accord with Lebanon that would end a decade-plus-long dispute over natural gas-rich waters off the countries’ coastlines. “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern...
German extremist ‘dances’ on Holocaust memorial
A photo uploaded on social media shows far-right politician Holger Winterstein posing with his arms spread on one of the stone slabs that make up Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial for the more than six million Jews murdered by the Nazis and their helpers. The photograph was taken following a protest...
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there
Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
Is Iran’s regime teetering on the brink of collapse?
Revolutionary fervor against the ruthless strongmen who rule the Islamic Republic of Iran has gripped large swaths of the vast Mideast nation. Social and labor unrest have entered into their fourth week after the morality police allegedly murdered a young woman for failing to “properly” wear a hijab to cover her hair.
US toughens penalties against Arab League boycott
The United States Commerce Department is enhancing penalties for companies engaging in the Arab League’s boycott of Israel, a fading remnant of the Arab world’s isolation of the Jewish state. Matthew Axelrod, assistant secretary of commerce for export enforcement, unveiled the Biden administration’s new rules at a meeting...
Terrorist seriously wounds Israeli in Samaria drive-by shooting
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was seriously wounded by a terrorist in Samaria, close to the community of Shavei Shomron. The attack took the form of a drive-by shooting, with the soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, sustaining a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The injured...
Russia deploying Iranian-made suicide drones in Ukraine
Russia is deploying Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in its war against Ukraine, and although it is not yet possible to determine their exact operational effectiveness, the weapons could pose a significant challenge for the Israeli military in a future conflict, a prominent drone and missile expert told JNS. Tal...
Kanye West’s vow to ‘go death con 3’ on Jews and his antisemitism controversy, explained
(JTA) — It started with a shirt and ended in a conflagration over antisemitism and Republican politics. Such is the extended news cycle over multiple antisemitic comments during the last week by Kanye West, the artist and provocateur who prefers to go by Ye. On Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Instagram and Twitter, West made a string of comments reflecting a range of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.
IDF tightens security around Nablus, sets up checkpoints after deadly terror attacks
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday tightened security around the city of Nablus in Judea Samaria, following the killing of two soldiers in Palestinian terrorist attacks over the past week. The IDF Spokesperson Unit said in a statement that “as part of increased security activity in the Nablus sector, it...
IAEA: Iran rapidly expanding ability to enrich uranium
Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium using advanced centrifuges at its underground enrichment hall in Natanz. Tehran intends to go further with its uranium enrichment program than it had previously planned, according to a confidential report from the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency seen by Reuters.
IDF soldier killed in Samaria terrorist attack
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was killed in a terrorist attack near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, in the second similar deadly incident in less than three days. The soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, was shot from a moving vehicle before being evacuated...
