Yellen says U.S. economy 'resilient' amid global headwinds
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought Wednesday to project confidence in the U.S. financial outlook while pledging vigilance in responding to “risks on the horizon.”. She is offering that message as global finance leaders gather in Washington to discuss the increasingly dismal view...
The Guardian view on the UK’s financial crisis: a lot of blame to go around
And so we reach the scene tediously familiar to even the most casual observers of this Conservative drama: the action after yet another huge debacle, wherein leading proponents search for a scapegoat. In the weeks that have passed since the mini-budget meltdown, the frenzied hunt has been especially remarkable. Liz Truss has blamed her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng; he has blamed the Queen’s death; her business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, on Wednesday blamed the Bank of England’s governor, Andrew Bailey, and the Bank has paid this back (with interest, one might say, were that word not such a gruesome reminder), with its senior staff repeatedly laying the blame at ministers’ feet.
Germany flatly rejects Putin’s offer to renew energy exports: ‘Nice try’
Germany immediately rejected an offer from Russian president Vladimir Putin to renew exports of natural gas through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. They called Putin "unreliable."
