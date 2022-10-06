Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship Guide: How To Level Up Quickly
Though Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you multiple biomes to customize to your liking and thousands of items to collect and craft to do so, it's the friendships you form along the way that matter most. Well, at least, we think so. Building up your friendship levels with all of the beloved characters you've invited to your valley takes time, effort, and generosity, but obtaining all of their unique items and other benefits can be well worth the investment. In this guide, we'll tell you all of the best ways you can level up your friendships with your Disney pals.
Respawn Unveils Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Via New Launch Trailer
Apex Legends Mobile developer Respawn Entertainment released the mobile game's third seasonal battle pass battle last week, but today, devs finally unveiled the upcoming season of Apex Mobile via the Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launch trailer. The trailer reveals that Season 3's debut legend is Ash, marking the first time Apex Legends Mobile has launched a new season without a new mobile-exclusive legend, instead opting to bring in another character from Apex on console and PC.
Evercore Heroes Injects Roguelike Dungeon Runs Into A MOBA-Like Set-Up
Vela Games' Project V has been officially revealed. Called Evercore Heroes, the upcoming game combines inspirations from several different genres. It looks and controls a lot like a MOBA, even featuring a roster of colorful science fiction- and fantasy-inspired hero characters. But there are elements of a roguelike as well, given how each player delves into every match with the aim of optimizing their build for the current run. Evercore Heroes dips a bit of PvP competition into its primarily PvE gameplay loop as well.
Sonic Frontiers X Monster Hunter Free DLC Lets Sonic Cook Meat While Wearing Rathalos Armor
Sonic the Hedgehog's next adventure is just around the corner, but Sega isn't waiting for launch to cook up some big surprises. Today the company announced a partnership with Capcom that will inject some Monster Hunter flavor into Sonic Frontiers' main course. The free Monster Hunter Collaboration DLC pack will...
Overwatch 2 Bug Locks A Portion Of Owned Heroes For Some Players
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be bumpy, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state what exact character bugs it's fixing,...
Diablo Immortal Update Will Finally Let Players Craft 5-Star Legendary Gems
Diablo Immortal will at long last let players craft 5-Star Legendary Gems, thanks to the addition of a new currency used specifically for crafting the powerful items. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog post, the October 12 update will add a new currency, Telluric Pearls, to Diablo Immortal. Telluric Pearls will be used to craft 5-Star Legendary Gems and can be earned in a few different ways. They can be exchanged for Hilts from the Hilt Vendor in Westmarch (which players earn by completing various challenges), earned through participating in various limited-time events, or purchased as part of specific in-game shop bundles, like the Seeker's Supplies and Rift-Runner's Supplies.
Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass
Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
Overwatch 2 - Baptiste Hero Guide
Baptiste is back in Overwatch 2, and some welcome changes make him a much more interesting support character in this new iteration of Blizzard’s FPS game. Baptiste is the healer version of Soldier 76, capable of doing a bit of everything, including keeping himself alive, but what makes him the most useful is his biotic rifle. Aside from its damage-dealing potential, it also chucks healing grenades over long distances.
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Battlefield 2042 Liquidators Event Disabled Shortly After Launch Due To Progress Bug
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators mid-season event got off to a rough start earlier today after players discovered various bugs that were preventing them from making progress in the event or equipping unlocked event items. Developer DICE temporarily disabled the event as a result. "We're seeing that the unlock rewards and...
Crash Bandicoot News Teased For The Game Awards Via Bizarre Pizza Stunt
We've heard rumors about new Crash Bandicoot games for a while now, and a new promotional campaign from Activision would seem to confirm it. A pizza box sent to influencers like YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh apparently indicates an October release date for 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Steam, and also hints about further reveals to come.
Walmart's New Anti-Prime Day Sale Features So Many Good Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale--essentially Prime Day 2022 round two--officially kicks off late tonight and runs for 48 hours (October 11-12). As usual, other major retailers are also getting in on the fun with huge sales of their own. Walmart's new Rollbacks sale is a prime example of this. Easily the best sale we've seen at Walmart since the retailer's last anti-Prime Day event, the Rollbacks sale features a staggering number of good deals. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals we could find.
Blizzard Will Give You A Free Skin And Double XP For Playing Overwatch 2 Later This Month
After months of excitement and weekly previews thanks to the Overwatch League, the launch Overwatch 2 has been rough to say the least. Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged the issues, offering free in-game loot to players who continue to support the game going forward. In an official blog post on the...
Bizarre Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Features V-Tuber With Voiced Dialogue
After promising new information earlier in the week, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, which could go down as one of the most bizarre Pokemon trailers ever made. The three-minute video features Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader of the Paldea region. Iono is an...
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Through The Fire And The Flames Played In Trombone Champ Is A Video You Need To See
DragonForce's 2006 rock epic single Through the Fire and the Flames is now finally playable in one of the hottest music games of the year, Trombone Champ. Thanks to some modding work done by DerpyChap, every sick lick and unbelievable guitar solo has been translated into a series of actions that looks downright impossible to perfectly nail.
Saints Row November Patch Will Have Over 200 Bug Fixes And Upgrades
A few months after launch, Saints Row developer Volition has begun prioritizing fixes over new content for the immediate future. Saints Row had a rough launch back in August, one which was marred by a number of bugs that had crept into the final game and which likely contributed to the mixed reception that it received from critics and fans.
Star Citizen Has Been Purchased By Over 1 Million Players
Star Citizen has sold a sizable amount of copies according to Cloud Imperium Games boss Chris Roberts' CitizenCon 2952 introductory speech. In fact, 1.7 million players have purchased the game. "Today there are just over four million accounts with 1.7 million accounts of them having purchased the game," said Roberts.
