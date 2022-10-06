Though Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you multiple biomes to customize to your liking and thousands of items to collect and craft to do so, it's the friendships you form along the way that matter most. Well, at least, we think so. Building up your friendship levels with all of the beloved characters you've invited to your valley takes time, effort, and generosity, but obtaining all of their unique items and other benefits can be well worth the investment. In this guide, we'll tell you all of the best ways you can level up your friendships with your Disney pals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO