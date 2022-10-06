Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. predicts Ukraine will battle through winter; allies bolster air defenses
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine is expected to battle through harsh winter conditions to try to recapture even more territory from Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, as allies announced delivery of new air defenses and committed more aid in the wake of Russian missile strikes.
White House says ‘outcompeting China and restraining Russia’ top Biden foreign policy aims – live
National security strategy reveals president’s resolve to build international alliances to strengthen democracy – follow all the latest
Ukraine needs $3-$4 billion in external financing per month next year -IMF chief
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine will need an estimated $3 billion to $4 billion in external financing help per month next year to keep its economy running as Russia's war drags on, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
Venezuela objects to U.S. court's calendar to sell Citgo parent's shares
CARACAS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government on Wednesday objected to what it called an "arbitrary decision" by a U.S. court that approved a calendar for auctioning shares in the parent of Houston-based refiner Citgo Petroleum, which is owned by Venezuela.
Comments / 0