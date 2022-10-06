ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player

Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
