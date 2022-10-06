Read full article on original website
Community Voices: Democracies produce happier citizens
Happiness is a universal goal — maybe the top goal — among people around the world, especially when conceptualized broadly to include the pursuit of pleasure, the avoidance of suffering, the ability to work toward meaningful goals, and the desire for a satisfying life. The annual World Happiness...
Letter to the editor: Who we love, what we believe
I always wondered why people always talk about love and say love everybody, but hate you for who you love. • They send people to prison to rehabilitate them, then torture them.
Community Voices: Hold Valadao responsible for abortion stance
As the midterm elections approach, I want to remind this community of the serious repercussions due to the archaic views of a conservative majority of judges on the U.S. Supreme Court. Following their decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, we would all learn the horrifying story of a 10-year-old rape victim — a child — forced to flee across state lines, from Ohio to Indiana, to obtain safe abortion care.
7 million U.S. women live in maternity care 'deserts': Report
HealthDay News -- Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care. Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report. About 36% of U.S. counties have no obstetric hospital or providers and no birth centers, according to...
