HealthDay News -- Pregnancy can be safer and healthier for both mom and baby with good access to quality maternity care. Yet, the United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report. About 36% of U.S. counties have no obstetric hospital or providers and no birth centers, according to...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO